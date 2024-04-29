iPhone 16 leak shows larger Pro model and new vertical camera design: Report





A leak purportedly revealing the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 lineup has surfaced online, offering a glimpse at the back design and possible size expansion of Apple's next model. An image shared by Sonny Dixon on X shows four dummy units representing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, MacRumors reported.

These dummy models serve as placeholders for real devices and are typically used for display or testing purposes.

According to reports, the image clearly shows the slightly larger dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are expected to increase from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches and 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches, respectively, compared to their predecessors. It has been. Additionally, the images show how these sizes compare to other models in the lineup.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their current screen sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, but may feature a redesigned vertical camera array to accommodate spatial video capture. There is a rumor that. Notably, starting with the iPhone 13, Apple's non-Pro iPhone models feature dual rear cameras arranged diagonally.

Additionally, excitement is growing for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, with rumors of a significant increase in display size. A recent report from The Elec, cited by 9To5Mac, revealed that Apple plans to use a new technology called “Border Reduction Structure” (BRS) to achieve this goal.

Breakthrough BRS technology is designed to reduce bezels on iPhone 16 Pro models, marking a shift towards a more sophisticated design. Apple plans to significantly slim down the bezels by implementing an advanced under-display system, which is expected to change the visual experience for users.

As is customary, the entire iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be announced in the fall, in line with Apple's normal release schedule.

Published: April 29, 2024, 10:53 PM IST

