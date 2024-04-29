Display & Video 360 updates from Google NewFront





Power your streaming advertising performance with first-party data

The entire advertising industry continues to look for ways to more accurately reach audiences while respecting people's privacy. Many CTV publishers have been investing in first-party data for years, making Publisher Advertiser ID Adjustment (PAIR) a valuable and durable solution in the streaming space. PAIR provides a privacy-friendly way for advertisers and publishers to securely match first-party data. This allows marketers to show more relevant ads to engaged audiences, including past buyers. So far, PAIR has delivered great results for advertisers, with LiveRamp saying PAIR audiences are allowing him 11% incremental reach compared to his cookie-based lists. Publishers such as NBCUniversal and Disney have adopted his PAIR alongside cleanroom providers such as LiveRamp and Infosum, demonstrating strong industry appetite.

To further extend this privacy-focused solution, we are collaborating on an open standard and contributing the PAIR protocol to the IAB Tech Lab. This will enable ad tech companies and the industry at large to implement privacy-focused audience solutions that benefit everyone.

“We are really looking forward to bringing the PAIR protocol to an open industry standard,” said Shailley Singh, VP of Products and COO, IAB Tech Lab. This is a major step towards making privacy-enhancing technology mainstream in the programmatic supply chain. ”

Streamline your streaming with Google AI

The rise of programmatic advertising has brought efficiencies to media buying, but it's time for more. We've heard from marketers and their media agencies that they expect a simpler, more intuitive DSP experience. That's why we've continued to make Google AI an integral part of Display & Video 360, seamlessly integrating it into our workflows and bringing generative AI capabilities.

The first place AI generated in Display & Video 360 becomes a helpful collaborator is when you set up your audience strategy using a feature called audience personas. Describe your ideal audience and audience personas, and we'll instantly generate a combination of audience segments that fit your goals. This tool allows agencies to easily select the right audience list from thousands of options, while discovering new potential audiences to improve reach and deliver better results for clients. Masu. Google AI provides suggestions, but advertisers always have the final say and can easily edit the selections generated to take full control of their campaigns. Audience Personas will launch this summer with Google Audiences and Demographic Segments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/marketingplatform/360/newfront-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos