New fellowship connects Chicago students with cleantech startups





Published on Monday, April 29, 2024

The University of Chicago Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation has announced the first batch of Resurgence Fellowships, a new program connecting students and startups at the CleanTech Accelerator.

This program, supported by the Breakthrough Energy Fellows Ecosystem Grant, provides selected University of Chicago students with the opportunity to support innovation and business development in the fields of clean energy and sustainability.

The Resurgence program aims to bring cleantech entrepreneurs from across the country to Hyde Park and connect them with the University of Chicago ecosystem. The Breakthrough Ecosystem grant provided us with the opportunity to create an organizational effort that aligns with this mission. It's a meaningful experiential learning opportunity for students and a source of talent for the accelerator's technology entrepreneurs. This is a great first step towards building a connected network and nurturing ecosystem for entrepreneurs to maximize their impact, said Resurgence Director Ozge Gunei-Altay .

The first group of Resurgence Fellows are all MBA candidates from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. They support startups in key business development areas such as financial modeling and forecasting, customer discovery, market opportunity assessment, and investor preparation including data room staging.

“Breakthrough Energy is proud to support the University of Chicago with an ecosystem grant. We are committed to helping students, scientists, and innovators collaborate to develop solutions to climate change. We are committed to leveraging our resources to support our organization,” said Breakthrough Energy Vice President Ashley Grosch. Through the development of our own Business Fellows program, we have seen first-hand the effectiveness of the collaborative model that the Resurgence Program is working to implement. This is a proven framework for impact, and we look forward to seeing this program come to fruition.

2024 Resurgence Fellowship Cohort:

Matthew Cason // Matthew is interested in advancing the world's technological infrastructure for a greener and more prosperous society. Prior to joining Booth, he worked at Accenture, Oasis Financial, and Capital One, in addition to various political advisory roles. Matthew holds a BA in Economics and Political Science from the University of Chicago. He will support Alpha Nur as a Resurgence Fellow. Natalia HE CUENCA // Before attending his school of business, Natalia worked as a materials engineer in the refining and petrochemical industries. His work in the field led him to become interested in climate change technologies and accelerating the energy transition. She is particularly interested in driving solutions for hard-to-reduce sectors and will support ExPost Technology. Kelsey French // Kelsey is passionate about North American commodity markets and decarbonization. Previously, she was a specialist consultant in the energy practice of McKinsey & Company, where she has worked as an investor in both the early stage (VC) climate technology space and the late stage (PE) industrial services space. I did. She is based in Houston, Texas with her husband and her three cats. Kelsey will support C+UP as her Fellow in Resurgence. Alexis Joo // Alexis has a background in materials engineering and logistics. As a Resurgence Fellow, Alexis is excited to contribute to Natural Science's growth through sustainable business development and by strengthening the market establishment of the company's magnetic oil separation technology. Tim Reichmann // Tim is passionate about sustainable energy solutions, particularly battery technology and energy storage. He will be supporting Stranergy. He has previous experience in software engineering and management consulting. Kohei Yagura // Before entering business school, he worked at a government development bank specializing in infrastructure development, first as a loan officer supporting power plant project development and then primarily in climate risk management. I worked as a risk analyst. He is passionate about developing renewable energy and expanding clean technology and will support Blaze Power.

We designed this fellowship to connect the University of Chicago's top business talent with technical founders participating in our accelerator programs.We believe that combining business and technical expertise is the key to deep tech venture acceleration. It's because they know it's the secret to success, says University of Chicago program manager Ryan Brownlow. Polsky Center.

Fellows will also have the opportunity to attend Resurgence talks, workshops, and events, and have the opportunity to connect with other innovators, investors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs working in industries related to cleantech.

// The Resurgence Cleantech Accelerator is supported by Deep Tech Ventures at the University of Chicago Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in partnership with the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. Start-ups gain access to additional funding opportunities, as well as business training and technical advice, premier facilities, industry mentors, student talent, and venture capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2024/04/29/new-fellowship-connects-uchicago-students-with-cleantech-startups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos