'My hands were shaking': Google engineer details personal experience after Technology Gaint fires employees and disbands entire Python team





NEW DELHI: Alphabet Inc.'s Google has begun a series of job cuts, marking the latest cost-cutting measures within the tech giant, according to multiple media reports. Google reportedly disbanded its entire Python team in an effort to streamline costs by outsourcing work to cheaper labor markets outside the United States. Former Google employee Matt Fu told LinkedIn about the night he found out he was fired. along with his manager and several team members. Hu, who has been a software engineer at Google for the past two years, shared his experience of receiving disturbing news. When Mr. Fu opened his laptop around 9 p.m., he encountered a cryptic email indicating a “Cloudtop StopInstance operation.” Mr. Hu's fears grew when he noticed a problem when he lost access to several sites and was forced to restart his laptop. A subsequent email titled “Notice Regarding Your Employment” confirmed his concerns. His tenure at Google came to an abrupt end. “I went downstairs and opened my laptop. It was 21:00. I got a weird email that said 'Cloudtop StopInstance operation' started,” he said. I suddenly remembered that I had just done . This cannot be a scheduled task. Something bad is definitely happening. He even looked up “the meaning of stopped instance'' on “Momaed'' (Google's internal search engine). “Since he got the results from the website, he decided not to believe that he would leave the company,” Hu said in the post. In a heartbreaking revelation, Hu revealed that when he contacted his colleagues, he learned that several teammates had also resigned. he was affected. He said he had been composing a farewell email to his colleagues under manager Skip, but received another email with a team leader from an adjacent team informing him of his direct manager's termination. “As I was composing my farewell email (basically an advertisement) to the people under Skip Manager, I received another email from my direct manager. I was fired along with TL,” he said in the post. “My hands were shaking while reading,” Hu said in the post. Reflecting on the impact of his firing, Hu expressed shock at losing his manager, a nearly 13-year Google veteran who played a central role in the company's founding. their team. Despite the chaos, President Hu praised the director's professionalism and expressed words of solidarity with his evacuated colleagues. Hu revealed that about half of the team had been fired, inspiring a sense of camaraderie and solidarity among those affected. Sharing a moving photo taken from the company's rooftop, Hu emphasized the team's resilience in the face of adversity.

