YouTube and everything else: Google wants marketers to buy streaming through DV360





Google launched NewFronts with a flashy presentation to show off its streaming content beyond YouTube's services.

That means we're focusing on our ad buying platform, Display and Video 360 (DV360).

On Monday, Google announced an update to DV360. This makes it easier for advertisers to manage their campaigns across Google and other connected TV publishers. This means introducing more ways for brands to enter into direct deals with non-Google publishers and balance those direct purchases with biddable publishers.

Among the updates: more options for customized deals, budget allocation tools for guaranteed biddable deals, and plans to roll out open web standards for the Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR) framework and so on.

Kristen O'Hara, Google's vice president of agency, platform and client solutions, said marketers can get the most out of their streaming investments by looking at how ads perform across publishers, regardless of deal type. He said that it is necessary to understand the overall picture of whether the situation is increasing or not.

let's gather together

Marketers looking for more consistent planning and measurement can now set up customized deals with top CTV publishers directly within DV360, rather than relying solely on auction-based bidding. . Previously, a marketer only had this degree of flexibility for his Google Streaming inventory, namely YouTube.

For example, in March, Google directly integrated DV360 with DRAX, Disney's real-time ad exchange, creating a direct path to its streaming inventory. CTV publishers such as NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery are directly integrated with his DV360.

Advertisers can now use DV360 to purchase and manage both guaranteed and biddable deals across publishers. Buyers can also measure their campaigns cross-platform based on brand lift, purchase intent, and deduplicated reach between YouTube and other broadcasters.

Integrating video purchasing within DV360 also helps marketers manage ad frequency based on ad performance, O'Hara said.

He cited a recent partnership with French food and snack maker Danone (known as Danone in the US) as an example. Since integrating video purchasing within DV360 last year, O'Hara said he has increased effectiveness against KPIs by 50%, although he declined to say what those KPIs are.

satisfaction guaranteed

However, despite the benefits of direct transactions, biddable purchases continue to increase due to the scale and targeting possible through programmatic.

Because of this growth, Google has also announced new products that promise to optimize the reach of guaranteed and non-guaranteed deals. Google uses proprietary AI to allocate ad spend to help brands reach as many target users as possible across Google and third-party streaming inventory based on brand frequency caps.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), one of the agencies testing the new product, said it could deliver up to three times more impressions to its target audience compared to its previous buying strategy with Google. said Claire Ritchie, SVP and Global Head of Programmatic at the agency. And internally, from his NewFronts stage at Google.

Ritchie said budget allocation tools to manage direct biddable purchases will make it easier for OMG to bid on more non-guaranteed inventory, giving it greater reach and influence on agency purchases on behalf of clients. It is said that it can be done.

Pair

Last but not least, Google used the NewFronts stage to promote the potential of the PAIR framework for CTV available through DV360.

This allows publishers and advertisers to collate their data using the LiveRamps clean room environment.

According to LiveRamp, PAIR can reach 11% more unique viewers compared to cookie-based audiences.

NBCUniversal and Disney were the first CTV publishers to integrate with PAIR. But other publishers, such as Paramount, are also looking to his PAIR to bring in first-party data, especially where adding first-party data could improve performance or outcomes.

By leveraging more first-party data, including retailer first-party data, you should be able to reach the most relevant consumers and move them up the ladder. [purchase] Pete Chellara, vice president of programmatic advertising sales at Paramount.

While Google is beating the drums on PAIR to recruit CTV publishers and advertisers to use the framework, Google is opening up the framework by collaborating with IAB Tech Lab to create open web standards. He said he plans to use it as a source.

Even if a brand chooses to work with DV360, programmatic guaranteed deals within the platform will count toward this year's committed upfront budget. It's a plea to increase spending on CTV and video advertising through DSPs during this year's negotiations starting in May.

