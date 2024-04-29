Phoenix Technologies opens up AI and cloud opportunities to emerging ventures





Phoenix Technologies and QAI Ventures have announced a partnership to provide entrepreneurs and innovators with access to the latest cloud technology and AI capabilities, expert guidance, and customized mentorship. This partnership is further leveraged by the presence of the Swiss Innovation Park Basel Area and the AI ​​Innovation Center in Basel Uptown. Key quote: “At QAI Ventures, we believe our investment in Phoenix Technologies will have a transformative impact. By combining AI cloud capabilities with the potential of quantum technology, this partnership will drive transformative advances.” We support startups by providing cutting-edge tools essential to redefining industries…” – Alexandra Beckstein, Co-Founder and CEO of QAI Ventures.

PRESS RELEASE — QAI Ventures, an ecosystem builder born from Swiss technology cluster Phoenix Technologies and Uptown Basel's privately funded initiative, aims to provide entrepreneurs and innovators with access to the latest cloud technologies. announced a strategic partnership to drive innovation from Switzerland. AI capabilities, expert guidance, and customized mentorship support you throughout the journey from the lab to the market.

The partnership between Phoenix Technologies and QAI Ventures is further leveraged by the presence of the AI ​​Innovation Center in the Swiss Innovation Park Basel Area and Basel Uptown. This unique combination of location, technology, funding and global network enables a thriving ecosystem and unparalleled networking effects within the Basel region, particularly for innovation around AI use cases, but also innovation around quantum computing. is also driven, thereby shaping future innovations.

“At QAI Ventures, we believe that our investment in Phoenix Technologies will have a transformative impact. By combining AI cloud capabilities with the potential of quantum technology, this partnership will not only drive transformative progress; , we support startups by providing cutting-edge tools essential to redefining industries. Together, we foster an environment where technological excellence and strategic innovation drive market leadership. ” said Alexandra Beckstein, co-founder and CEO of QAI Ventures.

Earlier this year, Phoenix Technologies announced a strategic partnership with IBM to become the first in Switzerland to offer sovereign AI solutions based on IBM Watsonx and cutting-edge AI infrastructure. This first-of-its-kind approach enables businesses and research institutions to leverage sovereign AI infrastructure and AI-embedded solutions. Complete end-to-end AI services based on cutting-edge AI-centric computing capabilities will accelerate the development and research of AI-based models and expand Switzerland's global competitiveness.

Artificial intelligence is already and will become one of the biggest innovation drivers in the coming years. However, when organizations, like startups and scale-ups, consider particularly sensitive datasets or use cases focused on datasets, they need a secure cloud environment to work with specific datasets. I need it. The partnership with QAI Ventures and the location of the Swiss Innovation Park Basel Area enables a whole Swiss-based ecosystem, an accelerator and coordinated platform for everyone who wants to drive innovation in Switzerland. said Thomas Taloni, Chairman and CEO. Phoenix Technologies.

Phoenix Technologies' AI infrastructure (www.kvant.cloud/ai) is already available and the main campus of the Swiss Innovation Park Basel Area will officially open in Q3 2024. Interested organizations and stakeholders can already meet with relevant partners at the AI ​​Innovation Center Basel. A pre-opening event will be held on May 15th.

