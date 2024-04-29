Google's layoffs hit Python and Flutter teams





Google's latest round of layoffs is hitting engineers working on the Flutter and Python teams.

Even though Alphabet last week reported a 57% year-over-year increase in net income to $23.66 billion in the calendar first quarter, more roles are being laid off as the giant company clamps down on costs. has been done.

The Python team has reportedly been affected, with an undisclosed number of Flutter and Dart engineers being let go.

A Reddit account named Kevin Moore, a Google product manager for Flutter and Dart, wrote: “The layoffs were decided at least a few layers up on our team and impacted many teams. I think),” he posted. )

“A lot of good people got bad news and a lot of great projects lost people. Flutter and Dart were more or less unaffected.” [than] others. It's been a tough day…a tough week. ”

Does this mean Flutter is taking a tentative step towards the “Google-killed” graveyard? Jamboard is always available for company.

Flutter is an open-source Dart-based UI toolkit designed to help developers create apps across multiple platforms, both mobile (Android and iOS) and desktop (Linux, macOS, Windows). While it was making progress in early 2023, it now appears to have fallen victim to Google's relentless cost-cutting.

As for the Python team, current positions have reportedly been “reduced” in favor of a new team based in Munich.

The Register reached out to Google to confirm the reduction numbers and ask if the cloud giant is still committed to the Flutter platform. No response has been received yet.

Moore said it's a sad situation and “crazy to see demos and new things working and new customers being discussed on the same day we lost colleagues and friends,” but remains optimistic. I tried.

he said: “You're nervous. I get it. We get it too. You're betting on Flutter and Dart. So am I. So is Google.”

To this one Wag replied: “We're certainly betting on flutter… it's going to be killed within a few years.”

Google's cost-cutting efforts began in January last year, when 12,000 people, or 6% of its workforce, were laid off. This is the largest number of job losses to date in Google's history, and a recognition that the number of people hired during the pandemic is no longer sustainable given the weak business performance.

Now that the business slowdown has clearly passed, Google is freeing up resources to spend more time on priorities, including AI.

So far this year, Google has said goodbye to staff in its core engineering group, devices and services, Google Assistant business, YouTube, and most recently finance and real estate.

When contacted, a Google spokesperson interpreted all of this as a positive thing.

