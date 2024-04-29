Google issues important Chrome update for all Windows users





If you're a Windows user with Chrome installed on your PC, it's important to update your browser as soon as possible as this latest warning affects you.

Another important Chrome update released

NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

Updated on 04/29; the first version was published on 04/26.

Another Chrome security update has been issued, updating the Stable channel to 124.0.6367.78/.79. This release includes important fixes to the underlying graphics engine that have allowed attackers to execute code on the target's machine in the past, but there is no news of this exploit yet.

This update also includes two high-severity memory fixes of the type commonly seen in such updates. Google acknowledges that these memory vulnerabilities in its core engine are the most frequently discovered and exploited. As always, we won't have any further information until the majority of users are updated with the fix.

Given that Google designated the first vulnerability as critical for possible code manipulation, it seems very likely that this is a credible threat. And once a fix is ​​published, it's important for users to update as soon as possible to prevent exploitation.

More from FORBES WhatsApp threatens to remove 500 million users from app Posted by Zak Doffman

Normally, a major fix might be the biggest Chrome news of the week, but that wasn't the case this time. In other news, the deprecation of Chrome's dreaded tracking cookie has been postponed once again, to at least early 2025.

The problem is that Google needs to balance user privacy with seemingly fair treatment of advertisers. This is especially true when Google essentially acts as both gamekeeper (as the owner of the browser) and poacher (as the world's largest advertising machine).

Google recognizes that there are ongoing challenges associated with reconciling disparate feedback from industry, regulators, and developers, and says in a midweek post that it will continue to work closely with the entire ecosystem. Stated.

This is a completely different kind of significant update.

This update comes as Google continues to engage with the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to try to resolve this sticky situation. Google has confirmed that it will not complete the phaseout of third-party cookies until late in the fourth quarter. If we can reach an agreement, we expect to phase out third-party cookies from early next year.

Google is in something of a predicament here, given its unique role in the industry. Web users are becoming more and more privacy conscious, but the gap between Chrome's current status and Apple's Safari is still too wide. Chrome is a great browser, and it's no wonder its users want it to work more closely with alternative browsers.

Google seems to have agreed despite the complications with incognito mode, but a compromise will need to be found that doesn't disable the advertising model and cookies.

Meanwhile, the bigger unanswered question is, of course, about AI and what this will mean for browser search and advertising in the coming years. After all, by the time these cookies finally disappear, we may have reached new territory anyway.

More from FORBES Why you need to change the way you make calls on your iPhone By: Zak Doffman

Update 04/29: To be fair to Google, regular security updates for Chrome, whether they address vulnerabilities discovered by outside researchers or by Google itself, are the most common in the world. A front end for an ongoing program to improve the security of the most popular browsers.

As a recent example, the upcoming Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) update will effectively solve the epidemic of session cookie theft by binding authenticated sessions to the device… , which can disrupt the cookie theft industry by preventing cookies from being stolen. value.

But these security advances haven't always been smooth sailing, and another similar update, Chrome's foray into post-quantum cryptography (PQC), appears to be running into serious trouble.

At its simplest, PQC aims to protect today's data from tomorrow's more sophisticated threats. The theory is that current defenses are largely adequate, but new advances in quantum computing increase the likelihood that the best encryption currently available will be broken.

And while Google notes that it doesn't think quantum computers capable of breaking modern classical codes will arrive until five, 10, or even 50 years from now, the problem is that the data collected is This is a “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” threat where the Starting today, it will be decrypted once cryptanalysis improves.

Google says the sooner it can update TLS to use quantum-resistant session keys, the sooner it can protect users' network traffic from future quantum cryptanalysis, updating technical standards and testing new quantum-resistant algorithms. He stated that he is cooperating with the government. A broader ecosystem that helps ensure the success of this initiative.

But as Bleeping Computer reported over the weekend, after Chrome 124 was released last week and enabled a new quantum-resistant You are reporting that you are having trouble connecting to… This problem also occurs with security appliances, firewalls, networking middleware from multiple vendors (Fortinet, SonicWall, Palo Alto Networks, AWS, etc.), and various Network device.

Currently, affected Google Chrome users can mitigate the issue by visiting chrome://flags/#enable-tls13-kyber and disabling TLS 1.3 hybridized Kyber support in Chrome. Once this technology is introduced, the option to disable PQC protection will be removed. It is considered stable.

PQC made headlines earlier this year when Apple announced it would update iMessage to protect against the same threat. Apple has presented this as a competitive advantage over iMessage alternatives, but the reality is that such technology is likely to become even more the norm in the coming years.

However, such technology is still quite deep down the rabbit hole, and many more unforeseen problems are expected to arise as broader deployment begins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/04/29/new-google-chrome-warning-microsoft-windows-10-windows-11-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos