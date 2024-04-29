Google fires staff from Flutter, Dart, and Python teams weeks before developer conference





Ahead of Google's annual I/O developer conference in May, the tech giant announced that it will be rolling out key teams such as Flutter, Dart and Python, according to reports from affected employees shared on social media. The staff was temporarily laid off. Google confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch, but declined to disclose specific teams, roles, or the number of people being laid off.

“As we've said, we are investing responsibly in our biggest priorities and the important opportunities ahead,” Google spokesperson Alex Garca-Kummert said in a statement. “To best position us for these opportunities, in late 2023 and into 2024, many of our teams will be making changes to improve efficiency and workability, removing layers and We've aligned our resources to our product's biggest priorities. This allows us to simplify our organization and reduce bureaucracy and hierarchy while giving our employees the opportunity to work on the most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest priorities. ,” he added.

The company clarified that the layoffs are not company-wide, but rather a reorganization that is part of the normal course of business. Affected employees will be able to apply for other open positions at Google.

In one X post, a Flutter and Dart PM said the layoffs affected “many teams” and “many great projects lost talent.”

“While we're disappointed, we're continuing to persevere since I/O,” Google PM Kevin Moore wrote in the Flutter development community on Reddit, adding that Flutter and Dart were more or less unaffected compared to other teams. he added. “We know you all care very much about this project, our team, and the amazing ecosystem we've built together. You're nervous, aren't you? Okay. Okay. You're using Flutter. “So am I, and so is Google,” he said.

Google also told TechCrunch that Flutter has new updates planned to share at I/O this year.

In another post on Reddit, another commenter pointed out that the Python teams affected by the layoffs were those that managed internal Python runtimes and toolchains and were working on OSS Python . The group reportedly included “several current and former core developers and governing council members.”

Meanwhile, on Y Combinator's Hacker News, members of the Python team detail their specific technical duties, with some noting that over the years much of the work has been done by fewer than 10 people. Another of his Hacker News commenters said that his early years on the Python team were spent paying off internal technical debt that had accumulated due to not having a strong Python strategy.

“[D]Despite being understaffed, we had a manager who was very good at maintaining a work-life balance and a “marathon, not a sprint” approach to work. As I said in another comment, this is the best job I've ever had and I will miss it so much,” they wrote.

“Python was one of the first languages ​​widely used at Google. It was the last major backend language to get a language team,” user gpshead also said.

Google did not provide details on the number of employees, but some of the layoffs at Google may have been confirmed in a WARN notice filed on April 24th. WARN (California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) requires employers with 100 or more employees to notify employers with 60 or more employees the day before termination. Google said in its filing that it will lay off 50 employees across three Sunnyvale locations.

On social media, commenters expressed concern about the Python job cuts, especially given the role Python tools play in AI. But some point out that Google hasn't gotten rid of the Python team. That team has been replaced by another group based in Munich, at least according to his Python governing council member Thomas Wouters in his Mastodon post last Thursday.

“Everyone I work with directly, including managers, has been fired with, excuse me, ‘reduced roles’ and asked to bring in replacements, and people have been told to just take on the same roles. , it's a tough day. Other countries are not happy about it either,” he said.

Consistent with local requirements, Google will provide all affected employees with time to search for a variety of roles at Google or other companies, or take advantage of outplacement services and severance benefits, consistent with local requirements. He said he would support the project.

