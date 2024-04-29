HR leaders value mentoring and innovation





Anagha Virdikar, HR Executive Rising Star of 2024, has this thesis: “Problems can be complex.” The solution is simple. She says this touchstone is a helpful reminder at a time when HR practices are more complex than ever.

Bildikar is the HR practice leader at Neeyamo, a global payroll and employer records platform founded in 2009. Headquartered in India, the organization was founded to serve the payroll needs of mid-market human resources departments.

Today, its 25 “Follow the Sun” language fluent employees have 1,700 employees in 36 locations around the world. And workers from 60 countries serve the specific needs of the jurisdictions Niyamo serves. The average age of our employees is a youthful 24.5 years old.

With a unique combination of HR and product experience, Bildikar has been with the company since its inception and has held progressive leadership roles throughout his career. She is currently Head of Human Resources and Head of Payroll Automation.

Mr. Bildikar is one of five up-and-coming HR leaders honored this year by Human Resources Executive as a Rising Star in HR. All of this was recognized at the recent Elevate People, Ignite Change conference in Las Vegas.

Dawn Klinghoffer, head of people analytics at Microsoft, calls Bildikar a transformational leader and innovator in human resources practices. A former HR Rising Star and 2024 judge, Mr. Klinghoffer is a former HR Rising Star and member of the 2024 Jury. I was impressed by the wide range of work.

Her contributions have created significant business value, operational efficiency and employee engagement for Neeyamo and its customers, Klinghoffer adds.

Bildikar's domain and technology expertise spans talent acquisition, employee relations, training and development, compensation and benefits, and legal compliance in core human resources areas. Her colleagues say her professional investment in understanding the “dynamism” of the HR world has always helped Niyamo maintain its presence in the market and as an employer.

Bildikar's contributions have created significant business value, operational efficiency, and employee engagement for Neeyamo and its customers. Her accomplishments include leading a major HR transformation project for a Fortune 500 global client (saving millions of dollars and countless hours) while also managing the internal HR function. This can be mentioned.

Anagha Bildikar, Head of Human Resources, Neeyamo

Bildikar says she has been fortunate to have been exposed to many different aspects of HR, from transactional and operational to strategic involvement in the technology side of the business, which she says currently dominates the HR industry. .

As Neeyamo provides HR services and products, Bildikar has extended its expertise to the platform's clients, working with them to jointly solve their unique challenges.

Only when you live the real life of a human resources manager who deals with problems and understands what is happening on the ground, not only focusing on technology and services, but also based on real-life experience It gives you the power to build solutions, he says. Bill Dikar.

Given his position in the core human resources field, Niyamos approached the company's leadership with a proposal. She argued that if an organization aims to be the best at serving the outside world, it cannot afford to maintain a fragmented staffing structure within the organization. The experience we provide to our customers should be on par with the experience our employees have, says Birdikar. Now we are eating the same dinner we made.

At her suggestion, a pilot project was initiated and proved successful. Her pioneering efforts to establish a Center of Excellence in HR Analytics will revolutionize the way HR decisions are made based on data to ensure HR strategies are in sync with business outcomes. brought. Under her leadership, this center has generated valuable insights and contributed to her 20% increase in employee engagement scores.

Mr. Birdikar is also credited with helping overhaul Neyamos' talent acquisition process. By integrating advanced analytics and his AI-driven tools, he has shortened hiring cycles by 30% and significantly increased operational efficiency for companies. This initiative has improved Niyamas' ability to attract top talent and positioned the brand as a forward-thinking employer in a competitive market.

source of positive energy

Ms. Virdikar has won awards for her skills, and her colleagues call her a “pioneer” of innovation and leadership. Her colleagues acknowledge that she has the potential to be an influential figure in the human resources field championing practices that “raise the standards of the profession.”

Bildikar is an avid learner and always seeks opportunities to expand his HR knowledge and leadership abilities. She holds a Master's degree in Human Resources with a specialization in Change Management from the London School of Economics. In addition to the GPHR and her CIPD certifications, she also earned a professional certification in Product Management from Northwestern University (Kellogg School of Business) to deepen her strategic business acumen.

Virdikar is known for seizing opportunities and exploiting them with the resources at hand. Once you take an action, you may continue learning to understand whether there is a rationale for that action. While many people study first and then get a qualification, she says she took a different approach.

Once my career takes me somewhere, I get practical experience and then formal education to back up what we've done and say, 'We've done it.' I decided to ask, “Is it the right thing to do, or is there a better way?”

Bildikars' leadership style is characterized by her exceptional emotional intelligence and ability to inspire her team. Her Open Door policy and Mentorship programs have fostered a culture of continuous learning and innovation, preparing a new generation of HR leaders to take on the challenges of the future at Niyamo.

Her contributions to creating a positive work environment have increased team efficiency and established her reputation as an up-and-coming leader. Mr. Bildikar budgets funds for HR professional certifications for his team, facilitates participation in supplemental training, discusses learnings at conferences, and discusses HR case studies. We are organizing knowledge sharing sessions.

As my career progressed, I realized that I couldn't be a manager or a leader just by sitting on my laptop, working in Excel, completing tasks, and having meetings, says Birdiker. To develop her talent and drive success, she spends 60% of her time coaching and upskilling her team.

Under her leadership, the Neeyamos Future Workforce program was designed to retrain and strengthen employees' digital transformation skills, resulting in a 40% increase in internal mobility.

She says it's important to share success stories and foster open communication channels, often relying on real-life anecdotes and collaborative problem-solving. This approach to learning has allowed her to focus strategically and motivate those around her, even during difficult times.

I think more than anything, it's the energy you bring to the floor, she added. Don't let your bad days show when you're trying to motivate those around you. So I truly believe that no matter how stressed I am, I will never frown or look grumpy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hrexecutive.com/hrs-rising-stars-why-this-leader-dedicates-60-of-her-time-to-mentoring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos