Google stopped 2.28 million malicious apps from reaching the Play Store in 2023

Google said Monday that nearly 200,000 apps submitted to the Play Store for Android over the past year have been rejected or fixed to address issues with accessing sensitive data such as location information and SMS messages. It revealed that.

The tech giant also announced that it blocked 333,000 malicious accounts from its app storefront in 2023 for attempting to distribute malware or repeatedly violating its policies.

Google's Steve Kafka and Khawaja Shams: “In 2023, we will create 2.28 million policies in 2023 thanks to new and improved security features, policy updates, and investments in advanced machine learning and app review processes. We were able to prevent the violating app from being published on Google Play,” said Mohet Saxena.

“To protect user privacy at scale, we partner with SDK providers to restrict access and sharing of sensitive data and strengthen the privacy posture of over 31 SDKs that impact over 790,000 apps. Did.”

By comparison, Google prevented 1.43 million malicious apps from being published to the Play Store in 2022, while banning 173,000 malicious accounts over the same period.

Additionally, the Mountain View-based company has strengthened its developer onboarding and review process, requiring them to provide more identifying information and complete a verification process when setting up a Play Console developer account. He said he requested it.

The company says this allows it to better understand the developer community and eliminate bad actors who game the system and propagate malicious apps.

The development comes as Google takes a series of steps to protect the Android ecosystem. Last November, the company moved the App Defense Alliance (ADA), which it launched in November 2019, to the Linux Foundation, with Meta and Microsoft joining as founding operating members.

Around the same time, the company also rolled out real-time scanning at the code level to combat new Android malware, and added an 'Independent Security Review' in the Data Safety section of the Play Store for VPN apps that received a Mobile Application Security Rating. ” badge (MASA) Audit.

On the user side, Google has taken steps to remove approximately 1.5 million applications from the Play Store that do not target the latest APIs.

Google's ongoing battle to combat malicious actors on Android continues to grow after China allegedly engaged in an international online consumer investment fraud scheme to trick users into downloading fake apps from Play. This is consistent with a lawsuit the company filed in the United States against two fraudsters based in . It attacks stores and other sources and ultimately steals funds.

