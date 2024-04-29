DIU announces new deputy director of commercial operations





WASHINGTON, DC – April 29, 2024 – The Defense Innovation Division welcomes Liz Young McNally, an accomplished senior executive and combat veteran, as its next Deputy Director for Commercial Operations. In this role, she will leverage her diverse experience in the private, military, and nonprofit sectors to lead DIU's collaboration with the commercial technology sector and the investment community. This includes expanded support for portfolio companies and strengthened cross-sector partnerships, as well as defense innovation readiness, talent, and investment resident in the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC). Includes abilities.

Liz Young McNally

Liz will work closely with teammates across the department, including the Office of Strategic Capital, the Office of Industrial Infrastructure Policy, and the Office of Small Business Programs, and will be well-positioned to mobilize the strengths of these teams in support of DIU's strategic mission. I am in a position of She is a partner across the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Community (DICE).

DIU Director Doug Beck said taking partnerships with the commercial technology sector to the next level is critical to the Department of Defense (DoD). Liz's expertise and dual fluency across the commercial and military sectors brings deep experience in both business operations and investors, as well as downrange in uniform, and a combination of inspiring service and purpose-oriented We combine hands-on experience with talent to deliver incredible excellence. This contributes to our mission to deliver real change to the Department of Defense at speed and scale.

The addition of this new role, Deputy Director for Commercial Operations, is an important milestone in executing the DIUs 3.0 strategy to scale commercial innovation across the Department and maximize strategic impact for warfighters. Become. It also strengthens the focus on coordinated request signals from the Department of Defense to commercial technology departments to facilitate physical, digital, and procedural adoption into the Department.

“I'm excited to be joining DIU at such a critical time,” said Liz Young McNally. I look forward to working around the world.” The commercial sector, the Department of Defense, and allied nations will provide critical solutions to warfighters on critical timescales.

Liz most recently served as co-CEO of Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic venture focused on projects and investments at the intersection of technology, innovation, and talent in areas such as AI, biotechnology, climate science, and the application of technology to education. I did. Previously, she was a partner at McKinsey & Company, serving large and small corporate clients, investors and their portfolio companies, and served as global lead for the McKinsey Academy. She enabled the delivery of capacity building and leadership development. Early in his career, Liz was a military police officer in the United States Army. Her service included a two-year tour in Iraq, where she served as a senior staff member to General David Petraeus. Liz, who graduated from West Point and Oxford, is a Rhodes Scholar and a Truman Scholar. She was twice appointed to the U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors by President Obama.

