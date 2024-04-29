Save over $1,400 when you get the best deal on Samsung's Frame TV





If you're in the market for a new TV, one of the best TVs you can add to your home is Samsung's Frame TV. This flat screen display combines crisp QLED images with art. It becomes a full-fledged canvas for displaying paintings and photographs. Samsung's 2024 Frame TVs went on sale just last week through retailers including Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy, with prices starting at $1,000 for the 43-inch model. However, if you want to save money, you might be better off buying an older model on sale at Walmart.

Walmart is currently clearing many of its older Frame TVs, with prices starting at $969 for a 50-inch display. These 2023 versions of his, shown in model LS03B, are all in stock and ready to arrive at your home soon before being replaced by the all-new 2024 version of his LS03D. That means you can take home this best-selling and reader-favorite TV for even less by purchasing an older version that's still in stock, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars. However, it's important to note that the previous generation of these TVs lacked some of Frame's latest features.

Here's what you need to know before bringing home your new Frame TV, and whether you should save money on an older model or get the new buzz from 2024. No matter what you decide, you're sure to get a great TV. tv set.

Save up to $1,448 on Samsung Frame TV at Walmart.

Frame combines a top-of-the-line high-definition TV and a canvas to house your favorite artwork and photos, all in one unit. When you're done watching TV or movies, switch the display to Art Mode to display a curated collection of images that blend seamlessly into the background.

The cord is cleverly hidden, making this TV look like an actual framed masterpiece on your wall. However, if you disable Art Mode and switch it back on, it will return to its powerful original form and allow you to enjoy sports and other events in beautiful 4K QLED resolution.

The frame has a matte screen coating that minimizes glare, which means optimized viewing angles for all media. It also includes features such as Quantum HDR, expanded color and contrast range, and streamlined wall mounting. You can also choose from a number of customizable bezels to tailor the look to your liking. The removable edges are magnetic and can be easily replaced when you want to change them.

When you subscribe to Samsung's Digital Art Platform, you get unlimited access to a huge library of classic and contemporary works, so you can choose from tons of content or import your own images to create custom image sets. This is such a dual-purpose look that you'll wonder why you didn't splurge earlier, especially considering everything it brings.

Last year's model (LS03B) is currently on sale at Walmart, with multiple TVs available as clearance items. Save up to $1,000 on the perfect size for your home. These prices won't mean they won't be available for long as they will likely be removed from Walmart's inventory once sold out and then replaced with a 2024 model. Choose from the following options:

50-inch Samsung Frame, $969 (down from $1,300)65-inch Samsung Frame, $1,469 (down from $2,000)75-inch Samsung Frame, $1,885 (down from $2,999) 85-inch Samsung Frame, $2,849 (down from $4,297) 2024 Differences What is Frame TV and 2023 Frame TV?

The 2023 and 2024 frame models share core specs that most buyers care about. Although the display size and type are the same, the 2024 has a slightly faster refresh rate, which primarily benefits gamers. The design and dimensions stay true to the frame's aesthetic, allowing you to transform your TV into a minimalist work of art even when not in use.

Considering the similar weight and construction, the mounting options are also about the same. More importantly, both offer comparable audio and visual performance through the same Quantum 4K processor and Dolby Digital 5.1 audio system. To the average buyer, the differences come in the form of incremental upgrades.

The 2024 model has several enhancements, including more accurate colors in Art mode and improved energy efficiency. However, these upgrades aren't worth the extra cost for everyone. Even if you don't need the latest upgrades for improved color or power consumption, the 2023 offers a great balance of value and quality.

The core viewing experience and core design are comparable between models, meaning the 2023 Frame TV still delivers what matters most at a lower price.

Is the 2023 Samsung Frame TV worth it?

If your main concern is getting the most bang for your buck (i.e. buying a great new TV for less), check out the 2023 Samsung Frame TV on sale at Walmart. Recommended. Considering how deep Walmart's clearance discounts are, if you love your old Frame TV as much as you think, it's well worth picking up your old Frame TV now and saving up for a second one or an upgrade. there is.

There's always a chance to go back and get a new model later, but the 55-inch model is already back to its pre-discount price, so those clearance options could disappear quickly or go back to regular price depending on the situation. there is. Lock in your 2023 Frame TV today.

Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering all things gaming, technology, and entertainment for 16 years for various online and print publications. She has been covering the commerce field for nearly 10 years. Follow @MolotovCupcake on Twitter.

