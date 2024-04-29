Tesla shares rise as CEO Musk scores key deal with China during weekend visit to Beijing





Tesla shares rose on Monday after CEO Elon Musk reportedly met with top Chinese government officials in Beijing on Sunday and received support for the rollout of advanced driver assistance in the country. rose by up to 18%.

Tesla stock rose $25.66, or 15%, to $193.95 in afternoon trading, after hitting an intraday high of $198.87. Musk's visit to China comes just as the country's automakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at the Beijing Auto Show.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Mr. Musk that Tesla's business in China was an example of successful economic cooperation and that the United States would further pursue “win-win” cooperation with China. He said he looked forward to working on it. According to the Wall Street Journal, officials have told Tesla that the Chinese government has given the company a tentative green light to deploy its “fully self-driving” software in China.

The long-awaited inventory increase comes as the company is struggling with a slowdown in domestic EV sales and intensifying competition.

For China, Mr. Musk is a welcome antidote to the acrimonious talks between U.S. officials that unfolded most recently during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit. Li's comments also reflect China's efforts to attract foreign investment to shore up its struggling economy.

It's unclear whether Musk will attend the car show, which runs through this week. Chinese automakers and startups have launched a slew of electric vehicles in recent years, some competing with Tesla and undercutting U.S. manufacturers on price.

But Musk's visit was not only a show of support for China's burgeoning EV market, but also an attempt to win approval to bring Tesla's fully self-driving software (FSD) to China, according to Bloomberg. Reported.

Tesla has its main manufacturing base in Shanghai, selling within China and exporting to Europe and other regions. Following a similar price cut in the U.S., it also cut prices in China a week ago, dropping the Model 3 to 231,900 yuan ($32,700) and the Model Y to 249,900 yuan ($35,200).

Tesla's most productive factory

During the meeting, Musk told Li that the Shanghai factory is Tesla's “most productive factory in the world,” Bloomberg reported. The newspaper also reported that Musk had secured a mapping contract and data collection permit from Chinese tech giant Baidu. billionaire.

Wedbush analysts Dan Ives, John Katsinglis, Steven Werhaftig and Sam Brandeis said in a research note that Musk's surprise visit was a “watershed moment” for Tesla.

“At a critical moment for Tesla, Elon Musk made a surprise trip to Beijing over the weekend, focused on the ribbon-cutting for the long-awaited FSD software rollout and permission/approval for overseas data transfers,” Analyst. said.

“If Mr. Musk can get permission from Beijing to transfer the data he collects in China overseas, it will be critical to accelerating algorithm training for self-driving technology globally.” We believe this visit will be important as he further strengthens his EV footprint by leaving his mark on the Chinese market at a crucial time,'' they added.

According to a previous CCTV online report, Musk came to Japan at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, met with the council's chairman Ren Hongbin, and exchanged views on further cooperation and other topics.

The European Union has launched an investigation into subsidies for China's EV industry that could lead to tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, potentially including Tesla cars.

Green energy subsidies are helping to transform China's car market, with EVs accounting for about a quarter of new car sales last year and eating into demand for gasoline-powered cars.

Foreign automakers such as Volkswagen and Nissan are racing to develop new EV models to maintain or regain market share in China, the world's largest car market.

