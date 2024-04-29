Michigan AG executes search warrant against Google and X in ongoing 2020 fake elector investigation





CNN —

Google and X (formerly Twitter) recently provided hundreds of files to Michigan prosecutors in their 2020 election subversion investigation, which CNN reported was directed by pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who played a key role in the presidential election. The investigation was in response to a search warrant obtained by law enforcement authorities after the company uncovered secret social media accounts. Fake Electoral Conspiracy.

The previously unreported warrant gave prosecutors access to Chesebro's new emails and personal direct messages on Twitter. Nine months after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel indicted fake electors in each state on charges including forging certificates signed by the Donald, the investigation is still gathering new information. The warrant revealed that he was there. Trump won the state in 2020.

A senior member of his team testified last week that the investigation is ongoing and that Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator in the case, but no trial is expected before the November election.

Michigan is one of several states investigating fake elector schemes. Just last week, Arizona prosecutors filed criminal charges against pro-Trump voters in the state and allies of the former president who were involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

According to new documents provided to Michigan prosecutors obtained by CNN, Chesebro hired several controversial candidates to watch the fake electoral strategy unfold on January 6, 2021. Efforts to bring pro-Trump figures to Washington, D.C., were fruitless.

He offered to pay for flights and a stay at Trump's luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., for former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clark and the founders of the Gateway Pundit conspiracy website. Apparently no one accepted his offer.

These messages also reflected how, after Trump's loss in the 2020 election, Chesebro actively approached conservative pundits and figures on the right about how Trump could overturn the electoral system. It shows how this prompted him to publicize his unexpected theory.

The search warrants for Google and X were executed in March, shortly after CNN reported that Chesebro hid some of his social media accounts from prosecutors during a cooperative meeting last year. Chesebro has not been charged in Michigan and has pleaded guilty in Georgia's election interference investigation.

CNN has reached out to Chesebros' attorney for comment.

Direct messages obtained by CNN show Chesebro advising the Trump campaign on the fake voter conspiracy while garnering friendly press coverage by relentlessly pitching to conservative radio hosts and pro-Trump pundits. There is a record of what he was trying to do.

He shared what appeared to be unsolicited guidance to Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft, asking him to explain how the site's coverage of the January 6th Congressional certification process. Advice on how to configure it.

If (then-Vice President Mike) Pence claims authority to resolve disputes over the January 6 electoral votes, he is advertising that he is simply doing what (Thomas) Jefferson did. will be useful,” Cesebro sent a message to Hoftin on December 27, 2020. .

wonderful! ! Thank you, Hoft replied using the @GatewayPundit account.

Two days later, Chesebro told Hoft that he had reserved a room in a section of the Trump International Hotel and that Hoft could stay there for free if he wanted.

Shortly thereafter, Chesebro made a similar offer to Clark and his wife, as well as Wisconsin-based radio host Vicki McKenna and her husband, according to emails obtained by CNN.

Chesebro told McKenna he was willing to pay for the plane ticket if it would help, the documents said. It's actually no big deal. I have been doing very well financially for the past few years. And I think it’s great that you’re at the center of the Trump universe!

Hoft informed Chesebro that he was staying in Washington, DC. Hoft's attorney declined to comment on the matter. Mr. McKenna did not respond to requests for comment.

When Mr. Chesebro met with Mr. Nessel's investigators in December, they asked him about his social media accounts. In addition to hiding a secret Twitter account, Chesebro told investigators that he does not use social media applications to send or receive private messages.

This denial is weakened by material provided by X to investigators. The documents include more than 160 messages sent and 25 received between 2014 and 2021, most of them during the aftermath of the 2020 election.

During a private interrogation, investigators asked Chesebro which social media apps he could use to send direct and private messages, according to recordings obtained by CNN.

Chesebro replied, “The only thing you use for messages is the messaging app, right?” I understand that feature is iMessage. He further stated that he knows Twitter has direct messages, but he did not say he uses Twitter for direct messaging.

Chesebros' attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the discrepancy.

In the wake of the 2020 election, Chesebro also sent a direct message on Twitter to James Wigderson, a longtime writer about Wisconsin politics and the owner of a conservative news site. According to documents obtained by CNN, Chesebro was attempting to report on his claims that Wisconsin's results were rigged.

Please ignore this kind of thing. thank you. Trump lost, Wigderson told Chesebro, adding later that he really didn't have time for conspiracy theories. Thanks for your understanding.

Portions of this exchange were previously reported by the New York Times.

Chesebro also privately pinged several other political commentators and legal scholars in Wisconsin, including some he discussed in public Twitter posts. Mostly ignored.

One of the lawyers Chesebro personally targeted was Daniel Rodriguez, who attended Northwestern University Law School with Chesebro and is now a professor there. On December 29, 2020, Chesebro sent Rodriguez a link regarding a new lawsuit by the Trump campaign seeking to overturn the Wisconsin results. Rodriguez responded with a burst of laughter.

Rodriguez doesn't remember the exact exchange, he told CNN in an email. But my guess is that the big laugh is because this whole fake elector lawsuit business was, and still is, insane.

The Wisconsin lawsuit, like dozens of other Trump election lawsuits, failed in court.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/29/politics/michigan-search-warrants-google-twitter-2020-fake-electors/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos