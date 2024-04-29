



Reference documentation and code samples for the Google Cloud Retail V2 client class RemoveFulfillmentPlacesRequest.

Request message for the ProductService.RemoveFulfillmentPlaces method.

protobuf message generated from google.cloud.retail.v2.RemoveFulfillmentPlacesRequest

Namespace Google \ Cloud \ Retail \ V2 Method __construct ParametersNameDescriptiondata Array

option. Data for setting the Message object.

product string

Required. The full resource name of the product, such as projects/*/locations/global/catalogs/default_catalog/branches/default_branch/products/some_product_id. If the caller does not have permission to access the product, a PERMISSION_DENIED error is returned, regardless of whether the product exists.

string type

Required. Fulfillment types, including commonly used types (such as in-store pickup and same-day delivery) and custom types. Supported values: * “Pick up in store” * “Ship to store” * “Same day delivery” * “Next day delivery” * “Custom type 1” * “Custom type 2” * “custom-type-3” * “custom-type-4” * “custom-type-5” If this field has any other invalid value, an INVALID_ARGUMENT error is returned. This field corresponds directly to Product.fulfillment_info.type.

place_ids array

Required. This type of ID, such as a store ID for “in-store pickup” or a region ID for “same-day delivery.” This type will be deleted. At least one value is required and a maximum of 2000 values ​​are allowed. Each value must be a string with a length limit of 10 characters that matches the pattern. [a-zA-Z0-9_-]+, such as “store1” or “REGION-2”. Otherwise, an INVALID_ARGUMENT error is returned.

Remove_time Google\Protobuf\Timestamp

The time the fulfillment update is published. Used to prevent out-of-order updates to fulfillment information. If not specified, internal system time is used.

allow_missing boolean

If set to true and no products are found, fulfillment information will continue to be processed and retained for up to 1 day, and will be processed once the product is created. If set to false, a NOT_FOUND error will be returned if the product is not found.

get the product

Required. The full resource name of the product, such as projects/*/locations/global/catalogs/default_catalog/branches/default_branch/products/some_product_id.

If the caller does not have permission to access the product, a PERMISSION_DENIED error is returned, regardless of whether the product exists.

Return valueTypeDescriptionstring setProduct

Required. The full resource name of the product, such as projects/*/locations/global/catalogs/default_catalog/branches/default_branch/products/some_product_id.

If the caller does not have permission to access the product, a PERMISSION_DENIED error is returned, regardless of whether the product exists.

ParameterNameDescriptionvar string ReturnsTypeDescription$this getType

Required. Fulfillment types, including commonly used types (such as in-store pickup and same-day delivery) and custom types.

Supported values:

“Pick up in store” “Shipped in store” “Same day delivery” “Next day delivery” “Custom type-1” “Custom type-2” “Custom type-3” “Custom-type-4” “Custom-type-5” This field If is set to any other invalid value, an INVALID_ARGUMENT error is returned. This field corresponds directly to Product.fulfillment_info.type. ReturnsTypeDescriptionstring setType

Required. Fulfillment types, including commonly used types (such as in-store pickup and same-day delivery) and custom types.

Supported values:

“Pick up in store” “Shipped in store” “Same day delivery” “Next day delivery” “Custom type-1” “Custom type-2” “Custom type-3” “Custom-type-4” “Custom-type-5” This field If is set to any other invalid value, an INVALID_ARGUMENT error is returned. This field corresponds directly to Product.fulfillment_info.type. ParameterNameDescriptionvar string ReturnsTypeDescription$this getPlaceIds

Required. This type of ID, such as a store ID for “in-store pickup” or a region ID for “same-day delivery.” This type will be deleted.

At least one value is required and a maximum of 2000 values ​​are allowed. Each value must be a string with a length limit of 10 characters that matches the pattern. [a-zA-Z0-9_-]+, such as “store1” or “REGION-2”. Otherwise, an INVALID_ARGUMENT error is returned.

setPlaceIds

Required. This type of ID, such as a store ID for “in-store pickup” or a region ID for “same-day delivery.” This type will be deleted.

At least one value is required and a maximum of 2000 values ​​are allowed. Each value must be a string with a length limit of 10 characters that matches the pattern. [a-zA-Z0-9_-]+, such as “store1” and “REGION-2”. Otherwise, an INVALID_ARGUMENT error is returned.

Parameter name description variable string[]

ReturnsTypeDescription$this getRemoveTime

The time the fulfillment update is published. Used to prevent out-of-order updates to fulfillment information. If not specified, internal system time is used.

hasRemoveTime clearRemoveTime setRemoveTime

The time the fulfillment update is published. Used to prevent out-of-order updates to fulfillment information. If not specified, internal system time is used.

ReturnsTypeDescription$this getAllowMissing

If set to true and no products are found, fulfillment information will continue to be processed and retained for up to 1 day, and will be processed once the product is created. If set to false, a NOT_FOUND error will be returned if the product is not found.

ReturnsTypeDescriptionbool setAllowMissing

If set to true and no products are found, fulfillment information will continue to be processed and retained for up to 1 day, and will be processed once the product is created. If set to false, a NOT_FOUND error will be returned if the product is not found.

ParameterNameDescriptionvar bool ReturnsTypeDescription$this static::build ParameterNameDescription product string

Required. The full resource name of the product, such as projects/*/locations/global/catalogs/default_catalog/branches/default_branch/products/some_product_id.

If the caller does not have permission to access the product, a PERMISSION_DENIED error is returned, regardless of whether the product exists. See Google\Cloud\Retail\V2\ProductServiceClient::productName() for information on formatting this field.

