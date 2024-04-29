My Google Photos library is becoming unmanageable





If I had to choose one of the many Google services that I use regularly that I would keep for the rest of my life and no longer have access to the others, it would be Google Photos. Having automatic backups of all the photos I take on my phone (and manual backups of other photos) that I can access, edit, and share on every device I use is a luxury that is deeply ingrained in my life. So it's going to be a big adjustment. I'm going without it for now.

But Google Photos turns nine years old next month. I've been using it since the beginning. While Google is working on features like automatic tagging of people, algorithmically curated Memories, and a robust suite of search features, I realized that my photo library was too large to manage. At first glance, this is my own problem. I have a lot of photos saved and I need to delete some of them. But as we continue to take photos, the library will continue to grow. Google Photos could do more to make it easier to use large image libraries like mine.

Problem: Google Photos has been storing photos for years and is now 10 years old.

Google Photos was released in May 2015, and if you've been using it regularly since then, you've probably amassed a huge library of images by now. I certainly think so. This year alone, I've uploaded over 1,000 images of him to this service.

This is not unusual for me. I often take photos with my phone, but I also have a habit of manually uploading photos taken with my mirrorless camera. Having all your photos in one place is a big part of what I love about Google Photos, and adding shots from a dedicated camera to an album that appears on your smart display is a big part of what I love about Google Photos. I like it. I've also scanned old family photos dating back to the 30's. Long story short, my boyfriend's Google Photo Library is now full. (If you haven't already, it's only a matter of time.)

Related How to Improve Your Smart Display Photo Frame with Seasonal Albums And How You Can Do It Too!

Lately, I've been feeling the urge to actually do something with my photos instead of just leaving them on Google servers. Most of the time, I either frame them individually or print them into a photo book. This sparked a new interest in the deeper contents of my photo library. Google Photos' search feature was very helpful here. You can use search to narrow your view to specific years or months. Search for photos taken at a specific location. And of course, you can also search for people and pets that Google has tagged.

But thanks to Google's machine learning capabilities, searching for photos can be tricky. If you search for “Pixel 6” to find images taken with that phone, the search results will include images whose metadata indicates they were taken with a Pixel 6. However, it also includes photos taken with his other Pixel smartphones with “6”. ” can appear somewhere in the metadata, or even in the photo itself. It's equally difficult to narrow down your search to only images taken with a specific camera model.

Search photos to find images of specific objects or situations. When it works, it's a great experience. However, Google's search algorithm has difficulty identifying images with more vague concepts. If you search for “wedding”, you will find some photos taken at weddings, but also some photos taken for smart ring reviews, and strangely, some photos taken at weddings (wedding There is also a photo of him with a cake.

Photos does a pretty good job of tagging people and pets, but Google's implementation is a little trickier. There are some expected misidentifications (Photos seems to think most dogs I see are my dogs), plus some faces and faces that Photos doesn't automatically record as people or animals. There is still no option to manually tag your pet. My life is full of photos of people whose faces aren't visible enough for Google to recognize them. They may be facing away from the camera or smiling and covering their faces, but there is currently no way to group them together. Along with the rest of the same people.

Related Google Photos: How to find old photos by searching by date Search field lets you limit results using standard date formats Two completely different solutions

Many of my questions can be answered with a very low-tech addition: tags. As we mentioned earlier, Google automatically tags faces it recognizes in photos, and recently gave users the ability to reclassify photos in documents that were automatically identified as the wrong type. did. However, manual tagging is lacking. I'd be very happy if Google gave me the option to tag people in photos where its algorithm couldn't find a discernible person, and add those images to appropriate search results.

I also wish it was easier to add manual tags to images for things other than people and pets. You can actually add hashtags to your photo description and use the photo's search bar to find them later, but there's no central place to see all your tags. If it's important to you to keep everything accurate, it's best to keep a note about the tag. Another app. In an ideal scenario, Google might even suggest tags you've used previously for visually similar images.

But an even bigger improvement could come in the form of AI-powered search, which I'm sure Google is already considering.

It seems almost inevitable that Google will bring Gemini to photos in the future. And as much as I'm tired of shoving AI into every crevice it fits (and plenty of places it doesn't), I'm optimistic about its potential. The company's in-house LLM can already generate images based on very specific parameters. Reversing this and finding existing photos in a finite library seems relatively easy. Perhaps soon you'll be able to describe the photos you remember in your library in natural language and see AI-assisted Google Photos provide that for you.

Of course, there are considerations for privacy. As of today, Gemini warns that “conversations are being handled by human reviewers to improve the technology that powers the Gemini app,” but this level of manual oversight is not enough for many, including myself. I'm sure it's very offensive for users of , when it comes to personal photos. . But in the not too distant future, we may see a more advanced and private version of Gemini do wonders for corralling unwieldy photo libraries like mine.

Related Google Photos: Everything you need to know Introducing the Swiss Army knife of gallery apps

Eventually, we'll all have to account for decades of personal digital photo libraries. Some of us already are. No app can completely solve that problem, but I think Google Photos is in a good position to alleviate it. I just hope other cloud photo services don't lose out to Google as thoroughly as they do. Just thinking about migrating libraries is exhausting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-photos-library-management/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos