Old neighborhood friends turn rivals in Big Tech AI race





Mustafa Suleiman grew up in subsidized housing in one of London's most dangerous areas. His father was a Syrian immigrant who drove a taxi. His mother was a nurse in the National Health Service. When he was accepted to the prestigious Queen Elizabeth School at the age of 11, his family moved a few miles north to a safer, greener neighborhood.

There he met 20-year-old Demis Hassabis, after befriending his younger brother. Demis is a talented chess player and video game designer whose parents, one Greek Cypriot and one Singaporean, ran a toy store in London.

Today, the two are among the most powerful executives in the technology industry, which is racing to develop artificial intelligence. Dr. Hassabis, 47, is the chief executive officer of Google DeepMind, the tech giant's central artificial intelligence laboratory. Suleiman, 39, was recently named chief executive officer of Microsoft AI, with responsibility for overseeing the company's efforts in AI consumer products.

Their journey from London to the boardrooms of major tech companies is one of the most unusual and personal stories in an industry filled with colorful personalities and bitter rivalries. In 2010, they were two of the three founders of DeepMind. DeepMind is a seminal AI research institute that was supposed to prevent the very thing they are currently deeply involved in: increasing competition from profit-driven companies to build and deploy AI.

The two sides parted ways after a clash over DeepMind, which Google acquired for $650 million in 2014. When the AI ​​race began at the end of 2022 with the introduction of the online chatbot ChatGPT, Google put Dr. Hassabis in charge of its AI research. Suleiman took the harder path of founding another of his AI startups, his Inflection AI, but it didn't gain traction until Microsoft unexpectedly hired him and most of its employees. I had a hard time.

“We've always seen the world differently, but we've always been united in our belief that this is the next big change in technology,” Suleiman said of his old family friend in an interview. It's always been a friendly and respectful rivalry.

Microsoft is moving forward with its artificial intelligence efforts with partner OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, which has upset Google. The two companies are currently fighting for control of what many experts see as the next dominant computing platform, a battleground as important as web browsers and smartphones before them. Dr. Hassabis is driving the development of his Google's AI technology, and Mr. Suleiman is working to bring his Microsoft's AI into the hands of ordinary people.

Although Mr. Suleiman considers their relationship to be a genuine rivalry, Dr. Hassabis believes talk of a rivalry is exaggerated. He doesn't see Suleiman as a major threat, as competition in the AI ​​field is already very strong, with many powerful companies participating.

I don't think there's much to say, he said in an interview with The New York Times. Most of what he learned about his AI came from working with me over the years.

When the two first met, Mr. Suleiman was a primary school student and Dr. Hassabis had just started a degree in computer science at Cambridge University. While Dr Hassabis competes in the annual Cambridge-Oxford representative chess match, his younger brother George and Mr Suleiman teach chess to local children at the Hassabis family's Wednesday Night Mathematics School in north London. was teaching.

Mr Suleiman went on to study philosophy and theology at Oxford University, before dropping out to help set up a mental health helpline for Muslim teenagers and working as a human rights officer for the Mayor of London. Dr. Hassabis founded a video game company before returning to academia to earn a PhD in neuroscience. However, they shared an interest in high stakes poker. We are both very good, Mr. Suleiman likes to say.

In 2010, after watching a game at London's Victoria Casino, they discussed how they could change the world. Dr. Hassabis dreamed of building the technology of the future. Suleiman aimed to immediately change society by improving health care and closing the gap between the haves and have-nots.

Reid Hoffman, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and Microsoft board member who helped found both OpenAI and Suleymans Inflection AI, said Demis had ambitions for a pure science moonshot. He convinced Mustafa that this science could serve as a higher goal for humanity to improve social conditions.

Dr. Hassabis was completing his postdoctoral work at the Gatsby Computational Neuroscience Unit, a laboratory at University College London that combines neuroscience (the study of the brain) and AI (the study of brain-like machines). Seeing Suleiman as a passionate person who could help build the startup, he invited him to Gatsby to meet with Shane Legg, a philosophically-minded AI researcher. In the afternoon, they gathered at a nearby Italian restaurant to develop their belief that AI could change the world.

By the end of 2010, after organizing a meeting with Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel, the three had secured funding for DeepMind. Its stated mission was to build artificial general intelligence (AGI), a machine that could do anything the human brain could do.

They were also determined to build technology free from the economic pressures that typically drive large corporations. These pressures, they believed, were pushing AI in a dangerous direction that could upend the job market and even wipe out humanity.

While Dr. Hassabis and Dr. Legg (who are still at DeepMind) were pursuing intelligent machines, it was Mr. Suleiman's job to build the products and make money from them. According to his former colleagues, he and his team considered whether AI could help with AI video games, AI fashion apps, and even Hampton Creek's production of vegan mayonnaise.

Dr. Hassabis told employees that DeepMind will remain independent. But as research progressed and tech giants like Facebook swooped in with millions of dollars to poach researchers, the founders felt they had no choice but to sell out to Google. DeepMind continued to operate as a largely independent research organization, but received funding and answers from Google.

DeepMind employees have been whispering about Mr. Suleiman's aggressive management style for years. The situation came to light in early 2019 when several employees filed formal complaints accusing Suleiman of verbal harassment and bullying, according to six people involved. Former employees said he yelled at them in open offices and accused them of poor work performance in lengthy text message threads.

Suleiman later said of his time at DeepMind: I deeply regret the impact it had on people and the hurt they felt there.

He was placed on leave in August 2019, saying DeepMind needed a break after a busy decade. According to two people with knowledge of the conversations, multiple people told Dr. Hassabis that the punishment should be even tougher.

A few months later, Mr. Suleiman moved to Google's California headquarters. A person familiar with the relationship said that Suleiman secretly felt like Dr. Hassabis had stabbed him in the back.

Mr. Suleiman's new position at Google included the broad title of vice president of AI product management and AI policy, but did not allow him to manage employees, two people familiar with the matter said. According to his friends, he hated the role and soon left to start Inflection AI.

Less than a year later, when OpenAI released ChatGPT, sparking an industry-wide race to develop similar technology, Google responded strongly. Last April, the company merged its AI lab with DeepMind, putting Dr. Hassabis in charge.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in December for copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems.)

For some time, Mr. Suleiman has been an independent voice warning against big tech companies and calling for government regulation of AI.In an opinion piece co-authored with renowned political scientist Ian Bremer, he argued that big tech companies are becoming nation-states. He argued that it is becoming just as powerful.

But despite raising more than $1.5 billion to build an AI chatbot, his company was struggling with little revenue. Inflection AI effectively disappeared from Microsoft in March, and Suleiman became head of Microsoft's new business that will bring AI technology across the company's consumer services.

Suleiman, who splits his time between Silicon Valley and London, has officially become a rival to Google DeepMind, opening a new Microsoft office in London to compete for the same talent. According to his colleagues, Dr. Hassabis expressed to staff his dissatisfaction with Mr. Suleiman's positioning of himself as a prominent AI visionary.

They still text each other from time to time. If they are in the same city, they might meet for dinner. But Dr. Hassabis said he was not too worried about what Mr. Suleiman or his other rivals were planning to do.

I don't really look to others for what we should do, Dr. Hassabis said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/29/technology/ai-google-microsoft.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos