DIU hires Liz Young McNally as head of commercial operations





The Defense Innovation Unit announced Monday that it has hired an Army veteran as its new deputy director of commercial operations.

Prior to joining DIU, Liz Young McNally was a founder of the company founded by Eric and Wendy Schmidt, former Google CEOs and leaders of the Department of Defense Defense Innovation Board, to discover and connect talent. He previously served as co-CEO of the philanthropic organization Schmidt Futures. The aim is to utilize their collective skills for the public good,” the website states.

Previously, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm.

During her Army career, the West Point graduate and Rhodes Scholar served in the military police and General David Petraeus's staff, retiring with the rank of captain after two tours in Iraq, according to DIU and her LinkedIn profile. .

In McNally's new role, she will be responsible for “supporting the expansion of portfolio companies and strengthening cross-sector partnerships, bringing defense innovation to the national security sector, and strengthening talent and investment capabilities, both in the DIU and commercial technology sectors, and in the commercial technology sector. He will lead “collaboration with the investment community.” Innovation Network (NSIN) and National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC), according to the release.

The move comes as the force pursues a new strategy known as “DIU 3.0.” The strategy, an initiative announced by Secretary Doug Beck earlier this year, aims to accelerate and strengthen the Department of Defense's deployment of commercial technologies to achieve what he called “strategic impact.” .

“Liz’s expertise and dual fluency across the commercial and military sectors brings her wealth of experience in both business operations and investors, downrange from military uniforms, and inspiring service and purpose-driven talent. “His combined hands-on experience is a great asset to our mission to bring real change to the Department of Defense at speed and scale,” Beck said in a statement.

DIU, headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in commercial technology hubs across the U.S., was founded in 2015 under then-Secretary of Defense Ash Carter as a non-traditional company that works with the Department of Defense and military-related technology. Acted as a liaison between companies. .

Beck, a former Apple executive, described this as a period of transition for the department as it seeks to expand the influence of its work. DIU leadership reports directly to the Secretary of Defense, and the organization is adding senior leadership positions to strengthen its ranks.

“I am excited to join DIU at such a critical time,” McNally said in a statement. “We can contribute to strengthening the ecosystem and our national defense.” “We look forward to working with the commercial sector, the Department of Defense, and our allies to deliver critical solutions to warfighters in critical timescales.”

By John Harper John Harper is editor-in-chief of Defense Scoop, Scoop News Group's online publication focused on the Department of Defense and its pursuit of new capabilities. He leads a team of award-winning journalists providing the latest news and in-depth analysis on military technology and how it shapes the way the Department of Defense operates and modernizes. You can also follow him at @Jon_Harper_ (his social media platform formerly known as his Twitter).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://defensescoop.com/2024/04/29/diu-liz-young-mcnally-commercial-operations-deputy-director/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos