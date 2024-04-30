Google chooses a battle with Sonic fans that it can never win





The all-conquering tech giant, Alphabet, formerly known as Google, has finally reached its limits. His Google Play X account, which is basically Google's consumer gaming side, decided to create its own version of the popular meme. This thread started with the fateful words, “Sonic, but the more you scroll, the older you get.”

I've been doing this for a long time, and one thing I've learned is don't mess around with Sonic fans. You don't look too closely at fanfiction, you never do an image search for Amy, and you don't mention that most post-16-bit games are crap. Best of all, Google got everything wrong that could have happened, just by not getting the details wrong.

Google Play got off to the best possible start by posting an image with the following caption:

“1991 Sonic. What's on the cover? Round and husky. Still lightning fast. What about the actual game? 8-bit GLORY.” Sonic the Hedgehog was released on the 8-bit Master System, but The game that made it a big hit was the 16-bit Genesis/Mega Drive version. But Google's crimes didn't end there. The image showed his Tails.

Thus, the first of many community notes, X-features, appeared. This allows for corrections from the community on popular tweets, which made the above points before introducing both red sneakers. “Tales (pictured) weren't made until 1992 for Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” the note says, adding, “This is not the 1991 Sonic, but a later version of the original game. “It means it's a transplant.”

Sit back and shut up, Google Play! Readers, that wasn't the case. In fact, things got even worse.

Sonic in 1993.Okay short king 👏 pic.twitter.com/3faTqCAPm8 April 27, 2024

whole pig

The tweet above claims that this image of Sonic is from 1993, but old me assures you that video games like this didn't exist in 1993. This pompous community note dismisses Google Play's nonsense and even the theory as to why they made such a mistake.

“This is Sonic from Sonic Boom, which was released in 2014 instead of 1993. Google Play has added this to Sonic Boom, which was released in 1993 and was released in 2014.”

Stick that in your pipe and smoke it, Thunder. Things get incredibly bad. This is followed by “Sonic from 1996. Those are MSCHF boots???” This is accompanied by an image from a much later game, and at this point we can see that Sonic's fans are annoyed. Masu. A community note identifies the actual game the image is used in (2013's Sonic Dash), as well as some helpful information. Lists all the Sonic games that were actually released in 1996. I wish there was an indexed search resource to easily find such information!

Google says “2003 Sonic'' will be next, followed by images taken from promotional material for Sonic Jump (2005). The community note once again lists all games released that year, a pattern followed by Google Play's subsequent tweet about 2006 Sonic (“This image is from a 2017 mobile game Sonic Forces Mobile,” the community note says.

At this point, Sonic fans can feel the veins in their temples pulsing in unison. Google points out that 2018's Sonic was uncannily similar to 90's Sonic. Well, it's probably because “the image is actually a screenshot of his original 1991 game, idiot,” and by the way, “Sonic Mania was released in 2017.”

Google lists it as “2020 Sonic,” so the image appears to be from the 2020 movie. I finally got one right! Not so, say the eagle-eyed pig geeks. “This frame comes from the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which was released in 2022, not 2020,'' said a note from the community in disbelief at the recent car crash. There is. Finally, Google decided to tap out in its worst effort yet.

“Sonic in 2022,” Google says. “Like the rest of us, he has recovered from 2020, but it will never be the same.”

“This image has been digitally altered to remove text in the background,” the community note reads. “Given the poor results, it was probably done by AI.” Additionally, the image was “first shown in 2023” as a teaser for the Sonic Prime show, “which will premiere in 2024.” Ta”.

All in all, this is such a bad post from Google Play that I'm half convinced it must have been intentional. Other than that, the only thing that deters me is that Sonic and his fans have come up with plausible theories for certain mistakes. There's a theory that this could be due to AI generating the tweets, but these days it's hard to tell if something is bad because of AI involvement or just bad.

But whatever the reason, Google couldn't have been more wrong. Of course, the real fun is in the replies. It's just a whole bunch of fans gaping and amazed at the way they slaughtered my son. In fact, the last word in this whole farrago came from the meme-happy official Sonic his account itself, which simply replied to Google, “What are you doing?”

