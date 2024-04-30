Houston innovation leader secures SBA funding to launch equity-focused energy lab





A group of Houston innovation and energy leaders has come together to establish an initiative to support equity in the energy transition.

Impact Hub Houston, a nonprofit incubator and ecosystem-building company, partners with Energy Tech Nexus to create Equitable Energy Transition Alliance and Lab to accelerate startup pilots for underserved communities . The initiative announced that it has won a Stage 1 award in the 2024 U.S. Small Business Administration Growth Acceleration Fund Competition (GAFC).

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by the SBA along with our esteemed partners at Energy Tech Nexus,” said Grace Rodriguez, co-founder and executive director of Impact Hub Houston, in a news release. “This award recognizes our shared commitment to building a robust innovation ecosystem in Houston, particularly for solutions that advance the Sustainable Development Goals at the critical intersection of industry, innovation, sustainability, and inequality reduction. It is a testament to our efforts.”

The GAFC Awards celebrate and support research and development in small and medium-sized businesses, and winners receive a $50,000 cash prize. The Houston collaboration aligns with the program's thematic areas of sustainability and biotechnology.

This award provides us with an exciting opportunity to scale the innovation of Houston's clean energy and decarbonization pioneers, adds Juliana Garaizar, founding partner of Energy Tech Nexus. By combining Impact Hub Houstons' entrepreneurial resources with Energy Tech Nexus' deep industry expertise, we can create real transformative power for positive change.

According to a release, Impact Hub Houston and Energy Tech Nexus will use the funding to recruit new partners, strengthen existing collaborations and give sustainable startups access to capital to pilot, contract and grow. We plan to host influential events and programs to support you.

“SBA Growth Accelerator Fund Competition Stage 1 winners are recognized as SBA's outstanding entrepreneurial support organizations that contribute to America's innovative startup ecosystem,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. network to ensure the next generation of science and technology-based innovations are scaled up into growing businesses.”

Grace Rodriguez (left) and Juliana Galizal partner with their team to collaborate with the Equitable Energy Transition Alliance and Lab.Photo provided

