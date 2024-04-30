For a little while now, in a galaxy close to home. Scion!Film Festival Reopens May 1st in Reno





At the Fleischmann Planetarium at the University of Nevada, Reno, a large hemispherical dome about 30 feet in diameter occupied the center of the planetarium. The red, yellow, and orange swirling patterns painted on its surface were impressive, but even more surprising was the interior of this giant model of the sun.

Planetarium director Paul MacFarlane leads me down a flight of stairs to see what he calls an all-round theater inside what he calls the largest 3D painted model of a star in the solar system.

That's because it's bigger on the inside than the outside, like the TARDIS from Doctor Who, as we like to call it, and can essentially be used as a virtual reality experience by multiple people at once, MacFarlane said. Ta.

The full-dome theater is equipped with a 360-degree projector that will project movies onto the convex ceiling during the next Scion. A film festival that creates an immersive experience.

This is probably the only place where you can learn about stars in a huge model of a star. And it's our means of exploring the wonders of space and time, MacFarlane said.

Kicking off the festival on May 1st is a film that takes viewers on a real NASA mission to an asteroid. The film, “Osiris-Rex: To the Asteroid and Back,” was produced by NASA filmmaker James Tralee, who will be present to introduce the film and moderate his Q&A afterwards.

MacFarlane said he's been following NASA's OSIRIS REx mission, the first-ever mission to collect asteroid samples and bring them back to Earth, which will help explain our origins and the origin of Earth and systems. He said it would help uncover secrets.

The festival will screen 24 science and science fiction short films from May 1st to May 4th, and will celebrate May 4th with live music and Star Wars-themed events ( be with you.) And yes, there will be storms. Soldiers in attendance.

I think this festival is all about science and imagination. Too many scientists have said that you can't do science without imagination, MacFarlane said. It allows us to think about possibilities, reach new understandings, and go further than before.

Boarding passes and more information to Cosmos are available at www.sci-on.org.

