How technology is driving success in retail dynamics — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





As retail evolves, so too does shopping itself. An omnichannel approach integrates customer data across channels and fosters collaboration between departments. However, implementing an omnichannel strategy has proven difficult and requires retailers to have clear priorities and effective resource allocation.

Combine online and in-store shopping experiences. Similar to buying online, a pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) strategy increases in-store sales. While maintaining the digital convenience your customers expect. Omnichannel customers tend to shop more frequently. And they spend more than single-channel buyers.

A virtual dressing room equipped with high-quality cameras enables personalized remote shopping at Fendi. This is a major technology-driven omnichannel retail innovation.

Buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS)

BOPIS combines the ease of online purchasing with instant, customized in-store service. The advantages are:

Fast product receipt with no delivery delays.

Incentives to visit physical stores lead to extra impulse purchases.

Easy in-store returns reduce the reluctance to buy expensive items online.

This creates a fluid and convenient customer journey.

Nike will integrate BOPIS with its concept stores using data and mobile apps to enhance the in-store experience for online shoppers.

In particular, once a retailer implements BOPIS, nearby competitors will have an impact across their digital and physical stores. BOPIS goes beyond individual strategies to transform industries.

Mobile apps and payments

Smartphones are changing shopping. Store apps allow people to buy products directly on their phones. But they are much more than that. Keep your customers engaged with support, item ideas, loyalty rewards, and more.

These apps are easier than websites when shopping on the go. New security like fingerprint ID and passcodes make mobile payments more secure and builds trust. Saving payment details and one-click checkout make payments quick and easy.

Location technology allows us to send nearby deals directly to app users at the right time.

Augmented reality changes shopping

Augmented Reality (AR) is changing the way we shop by making it interactive and engaging.

Fashion stores use AR to show people what clothes, jewelry, and makeup will look like before they buy it. This immersive experience will encourage people to shop more often and spend more money on products they can preview virtually.

In physical stores, AR allows products to be displayed in unique ways, including:

Shoppers can scan the barcode and see an animation showing the product's benefits.

People can see how the item will look in their home before purchasing.

Customers can virtually try on furniture, electronics, and non-clothing items before making a purchase.

Virtual try-on solution

Virtual try-on technology allows customers to physically view products digitally without trying them on. Brands like Rebecca Minkoff, H&M, and Zalando are using AR to add AR to their shopping experiences.

They're creating an app with virtual mirrors for fitting rooms, Snapchat integration, and shareable online looks. This improves the customer experience and drives retail innovation.

At Rebecca Minkoff, mirrors don't just help with styling. It has adjustable lighting and customized ideas to make your shopping experience even better.

AR also changes the design of stores with smart mirrors and screens that create an attractive environment. This immerses shoppers in interactive retail.

Store layout using AR

Retail is being transformed not only by advances in internet shopping, but also within brick-and-mortar stores thanks to augmented reality (AR). AR enhances the real world by overlaying virtual parts onto it. Unlike virtual reality (VR), which creates a fully simulated space.

The combination of voice commands and AR technology will revolutionize the future retail experience, with AR smart mirrors being an example. People can interact with these innovations to:

Browse virtual fitting rooms using voice instructions

Try on clothes digitally without changing clothes

Receive custom tips tailored to your preferences and measurements

Get more product information and reviews

Shop directly in the mirror

Innovative integrations like this create new opportunities within stores. Drive immersive customer interactions. This redefines what is possible in a standard retail store.

