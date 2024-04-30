Antitrust laws: Big tech companies say ex-ante antitrust laws hurt innovation





The draft digital competition bill's proposed pre-regulation of certain practices is a significant departure from the current system, and the strict rules of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) will make executives at large technology companies told ET. They said that no matter how carefully the advance regime was created, these negative effects would still remain, even if the government extended the comment deadline. Improve your technical skills with valuable skills coursesCollege Course OfferingWebsiteMITMIT Technology Leadership and InnovationVisit the Indian School of BusinessISB Product Management Professional CertificateVisit the Indian School of BusinessVisit ISB Product ManagementPre-regulation is the best in the market It aims to proactively identify issues and shape stakeholder actions and responses through regulatory interventions. Ex ante regimes tell businesses exactly how to act and what to do. Institutions like the DMA prevent some innovations from benefiting users. There are strict rules for product design that have a huge impact on how the platform operates and, ultimately, the products and services companies can offer to users, the executive said, adding: Adopt it (a regime like that) (in India).

In March, the government-set Digital Competition Law Commission proposed a Digital Competition Bill that would impose several obligations on large digital companies as part of efforts to ensure a level playing field and fair competition in the digital space. did.

READ ALSO | New antitrust laws for big tech companies shouldn't stifle innovation: Experts Discover stories of interest Many believe these rules are meant to prevent speculative harm It is argued that it should be about But it's dangerous territory, especially in the technology sector, where innovation and development are rapid. Another executive cited artificial intelligence as an example of technology evolving rapidly, noting that the government agencies with the most resources are in no position to know what will happen to a product in the short term, let alone the medium to long term. He also said it was difficult. You need to be careful because you are setting rules for future behavior. Sticking to the areas where anticompetitive harm exists, rather than trying to predict what will happen, is probably a sounder principle to adhere to, executives argued.

The executives did not want their companies' names or their identities revealed.

Meanwhile, legal experts said that currently the Competition Commission of India (CCI) can only punish the conduct of digital service providers ex post, or after harm to end customers has occurred. Here, ex-ante regulation may prove beneficial to consumers.

This is ex-post facto and remedial action to ensure end-customer interests and freedom of trade is taken only after the damage has been done, Luthra and India Luthra said. said GR Bhatia, Partner. On the other hand, the proposed ex-ante regime takes into account the special nature of digital markets and ensures precautionary measures in advance.

What are the risks of overregulation?

Executives say the CCI already has powers to address anti-competitive conduct issues and is very active in pursuing technology platforms.

We believe that Indian regulators and the government have significant powers and existing capacity to scrutinize the activities of technology platforms and address identified anti-competitive practices, one of them said. said.

Akshayy Nanda, partner at Saraf & Partners, agreed, adding that the proposed digital He said he doubted the need for competition law.

He said the CCI has consistently acted against large tech companies for violating competition laws and imposed large fines.

The question of whether current competition laws are flawed must be answered before attempting to create a proactive regime, executives at major tech companies have suggested.

One of them said such deficiencies do not necessarily exist in India and would argue that amendments to the existing system should be considered before introducing an entirely new system.

The proposed legislation aims to encourage more players to enter the market, increase competition and potentially offer better products and services to users.

Another competition lawyer told ET that ex-ante regulation is likely to increase choice and flexibility for consumers and ensure that they have access to a variety of high-quality services.

However, he said the introduction of this new regulatory framework could also stifle innovation and harm the interests of users.

“It remains unclear whether ex-ante regulation will be successful in improving consumer welfare. Many users are satisfied with the existing services of major digital platforms and are reluctant to accept new platforms unless they offer clearly innovative features. They may not switch,” the lawyer said.

In its submission on the draft bill, Apple India said it does not support ex-ante regulation and supports a light-touch regime that fosters innovation.

Meta, which owns Facebook, said it believes it is important to observe and advance further research before rushing to adopt variations of DMA or any of the other advance frameworks currently being considered. Ta.

Big tech companies such as Google, Apple and Meta are already facing investigations by India's competition regulator for allegedly abusing fair trade rules.

Google said it does not support ex-ante regulation except under certain conditions. The new regime needs to foster competition and innovation. Provide evidence-based justifications (e.g., pro-competitive) for actions under surveillance. The proposal would provide for separation of authority between the rule-making body responsible for designating SIDIs and the body responsible for enforcement, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/tech/technology/big-tech-says-ex-ante-antitrust-regulations-will-hurt-innovation/articleshow/109699159.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos