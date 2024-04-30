Google fires Python team ahead of major developer conference: report





Google said it will support all affected employees in line with local requirements.

Google has reportedly laid off its entire Python team, marking the latest layoffs at the tech giant ahead of its annual developer conference in May.

Google is laying off staff across its core teams, including Flutter, Dart, and Python, and affected employees are sharing their stories on social media. Several employees on Hacker News and Reddit are claiming that their entire Python team was fired by his Google. Python is the primary code used in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The tech giant hasn't abolished its Python team, but has replaced the existing team with another group based in Munich.

Some users have suggested that Google may be looking for cheaper options outside the US.

“As we've said, we're investing responsibly in the company's biggest priorities and the important opportunities ahead,” Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert told TechCrunch.

“To best position our company for these opportunities, in late 2023 and into 2024, many of our teams will make changes to improve efficiency and work, remove layers, and We've aligned our resources to our product's biggest priorities. This gives us the opportunity to simplify our organization and reduce bureaucracy and hierarchy while working on the most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest priorities. ,” he added.

Google's product manager for the Dart and Flutter languages ​​said: “The layoffs were decided at least a few layers up the team and affected many teams (I think you could say that). Many good people and bad people. I just found out the news.'' And many great projects have lost people. ”

Hey everyone! I'm Kevin, Product Manager for Flutter and Dart.

The layoffs were decided at least a few levels above our team and affected many teams. (I think you can say that). Many good people have received bad news and many great projects have lost people.

kevmoo (@kevmoo) April 27, 2024

One employee told LinkedIn about the night he, along with his manager and some members of his team, found out he was being fired. Matt Hu has worked as a software engineer at Google for the past two years. He is in the US on an H-1B visa and is originally from China.

According to a TechCrunch report, Google will offer all affected employees the option of finding a variety of roles at Google or elsewhere, or taking advantage of outplacement services and severance benefits, in line with local requirements. TechCrunch reported that the company said it would help by offering time to do things like this.

