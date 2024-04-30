Apple targets Google staff to build artificial intelligence team





Apple poached dozens of artificial intelligence experts from Google and set up a secret European research lab in Zurich. The tech giant is building a team to take on rivals in developing new AI models and products.

The $2.7 trillion company has been hiring rapidly in recent years to expand its global AI and machine learning team, according to a Financial Times analysis of hundreds of LinkedIn profiles, public job postings and research papers. I've let it happen.

The iPhone maker has specifically targeted employees from Google since hiring John Gianandrea as its top AI executive in 2018, poaching at least 36 experts from rival companies.

While the majority of Apple's AI team works out of offices in California and Seattle, the technology group has also expanded a significant footprint in Zurich.

Luc van Gool, a professor at the Swiss Institute of Technology in Zurich, said Apple's acquisition of two local AI startups, virtual reality group Faceshift and image recognition company Fashwell, has led to Apple building a research lab known as Vision Labs. He said it was decided to build a new building in the city.

The Zurich-based employee has been involved in researching the underlying technology that powers products such as Apple's OpenAIs ChatGPT chatbot. Their paper focuses on ever more sophisticated AI models that incorporate text and visual input to generate responses to queries.

The company has advertised generative AI jobs at two locations in Zurich, one of which is particularly low-profile. Neighbors told the FT they didn't even know the office existed. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple has typically been quiet about its AI plans, even as major technology rivals Microsoft, Google and Amazon tout billions of dollars in investments in cutting-edge technology.

The company's stock price has fallen since the start of the year, while its competitors' shares have soared, increasing pressure on tech giants to unveil innovative AI features that could boost device sales. .

Industry insiders have suggested that Apple is focused on deploying generative AI to its mobile devices, which could mean deploying AI chatbots and apps to cloud services in data centers rather than relying on cloud services. It suggests it's a breakthrough that can be done on the hardware and software of the phone itself.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told analysts that Apple has conducted research across a wide range of AI technologies and has invested and innovated responsibly around new technologies.

But the technology group has been developing AI products such as voice assistant Siri for more than a decade. The company has long recognized the potential of neural networks, a type of AI inspired by the way neurons interact in the human brain, and the technology behind breakthrough products such as ChatGPT.

“Siri is an expert in conversational AI and large-scale language models,” said Chuck Wooters, an expert in conversational AI and large-scale language models who joined Apple in December 2013 and worked on Siri for almost two years. One of his pushes that was happening in the Siri group while I was there was to move towards neural architectures for speech recognition. They were big proponents of neural networks, even back in the day before large-scale language models became popular.

Because of that interest, Apple appears to have found the researchers behind the neural networks that power its AI models.

In 2016, Apple acquired Perceptual Machines. The company was founded by Ruslan Salakudinov and two Carnegie Mellon University students, and was working on image detection using generative AI.

Around that time, they were hunting down a significant number of researchers and trying to build the infrastructure to train these models, Sarakhutdinov told the FT.

Sarakhatdinov is a key figure in the history of neural networks, having studied under the technology's godfather, Jeffrey Hinton, at the University of Toronto. Hinton left Google last year, citing concerns about the dangers of generative AI. Sarakhutdinov served as director of AI research at Apple until 2020, when he returned to academia at Carnegie Mellon University.

Apple's top AI team is now made up of former key Google figures, including Giannandrea, who previously oversaw Google Brain, the search company AI lab that previously merged with DeepMind.

Sammy Bengio, senior director of AI and ML research, was previously one of Google's top AI scientists. Ruoming Pang, who works on an LLM and leads the Apples Foundation Models team, previously led his AI speech recognition research at Google.

The company previously employed another deep learning pioneer, Ian Goodfellow, who returned to Google in 2022 after protesting Apple's return-to-work policy.

Six former Google employees hired in the past two years are among the authors of a major research paper published in March in which Apple uses text and visual input to respond announced that they have developed a family of AI models known as MM1 that generate

Apple has also acquired about 20 AI startups over the past decade, focusing on applying AI inference to image and video recognition, data processing, search capabilities, and music content curation.

The founders of Musicmetric, Emotient, Silk Labs, PullString, CameraAI, Fashwell, Spectral Edge, Inductiv Inc, Vilynx, AI Music, and WaveOne all still work at Apple, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Sarahatdinov said Apple has been focused on doing as much as possible on its devices, and to do that it needs so-called dynamic random access memory (DRAM), which can process the huge amounts of data needed to power AI models. He said a more powerful chip with . .

The next big thing will be AI smartphones, which will require even more drums, said Sumit, executive vice president and chief business officer of Micron Technology, one of Apple's chip suppliers. Sadhana said.

Sadana added that today's average smartphone memory chip does not have the minimum memory needed to run LLM on the device.

Salakhutdinov said another reason Apple's AI deployment has been slow is that language models tend to provide inaccurate or questionable answers. I think they're just being a little more cautious because they can't release something that they can't completely control, he added.

We may get our first glimpse of Apple's foray into generative AI capabilities at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Woodring says the next iPhone could be an upgraded Siri-driven, voice-activated smart personal assistant that can interact with all the apps on the phone through voice control, for example. He said that there is a sex.

He added, “What we hope to see at WWDC is a preview of one or two AI features that could be game-changers for the average consumer.”

