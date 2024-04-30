Avoid shiny object syndrome and stay focused in retail technology and innovation — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Align your technology project with your North Star

Your transformation journey will be customized to your current situation. Recognize that your competitors are on their own transformation journeys and be wary of “me too” efforts that can quickly throw you off course.

We must develop the confidence to focus on our own destination while avoiding the temptations of the wider market. Sometimes you are clear on a particular approach, and other times you need to experiment and explore suitable routes. In any case, we must not lose sight of our North Star.

It’s important to align innovation with the company’s purpose, strategy, and overarching purpose (north star). Our North Star acts as a compass that guides us to a more positive future state. Our customers trust us to help them focus on delivering meaningful value without being distracted by other initiatives.

Consider how you can use your North Star to focus your attention on what matters most and align your organization.

For example, Screwfix is ​​committed to helping customers get the job done quickly, affordably, and right the first time. This drives innovation and challenge change, leading to successful initiatives such as the Screwfix Sprint.

Your North Star should help you refine your ideas, but you may be leaving too many options on the table. Prioritization is an increasingly important skill: filtering what should and should not be done.

Some concepts have certain advantages, while others are vague or intangible. Similarly, while some stakeholders are vocal about the work that needs to be done, others remain cautious. Despite this variation, you should weigh all your options when deciding where to invest your precious resources.

I'm sure we've all been in a prioritization meeting where everything becomes a top priority. However, when this happens, we are unable to tackle anything effectively and remain distracted, over-strained, and overwhelmed.

Instead, consider additional factors beyond traditional metrics, such as return on investment.

Think about the impact on your customers and how it clearly enhances (or detracts from) their experience and perception of your brand. Also consider the impact of how we treat people and the planet. Reframe prioritization as a way to decide what not to do.

There is no right answer to prioritization, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try. Consider the true impact of a particular innovation and whether it's worth the effort and resources to unleash it.

Once priorities are set, one of retail's most powerful functions is getting things done.

You need to enable technical experts to deliver results without having to divide their attention between multiple concurrent or competing projects. A consistent focus also makes communication clearer and maximizes the likelihood that people will support and adopt the change.

But in an unstable world, we also need to remain flexible. The retail industry's rapid pivot during the pandemic is a great example of this flexibility.

Amazon has shown great flexibility, continually creating, evaluating, and experimenting with new concepts, but also excels at delivering changes to realize the benefits of innovation.

In today's world, remaining flexible means accepting when ideas don't work or assumptions change, while recognizing the need to continually adapt to an evolving world. .

have a responsibility to realize the future

With new innovations emerging every day, an organization's ability to implement change has become a bottleneck.

Overhyped innovations can distract us and divert us from our goals while consuming valuable resources. Therefore, organizations expect you to make informed decisions and stay focused on what matters most.

So if you are guided by your North Star, prioritize effectively, stay focused and flexible, you can overcome the hype and red herrings. Instead, focus on making meaningful changes that truly benefit your customers, colleagues, and company.

About the author:

Oliver Banks is a consultant who works with senior leaders to transform retail. He is the author of Driving Retail Transformation: How to Navigate Disruption and Change.

Find him on LinkedIn or find out more here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/4/30/comment-avoiding-shiny-object-syndrome-and-staying-focused-amidst-retail-technology-and-innovation-hype The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos