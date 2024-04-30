Google layoffs: Google's Flutter, Dart, and Python teams cut jobs: company reveals this





Google has laid off employees from teams working on a variety of technologies, including Flutter, Dart, and Python. The layoffs were shared on social media platforms by many affected employees. The search giant confirmed the job cuts to Tech Crunch and said it was part of a restructuring effort. As mentioned, Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert told TechCrunch. However, the company clarified that the layoffs are not company-wide, as has been reported. A spokesperson called these reorganizations part of normal operations. Affected employees will be able to apply for other open positions at Google. To best position our company for these opportunities, from late 2023 into 2024 he made changes that will make many of our teams more efficient and easier to work with. He added that there is a need to remove layers and align resources to the product's biggest priorities. This has allowed us to simplify our organization and reduce bureaucracy and hierarchy while increasing opportunities for our employees to work on the most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest priorities.

'Several' teams affected by layoffs at Google

Reports from various sources indicate that layoffs are impacting teams responsible for critical projects and technologies. The project manager for the Flutter and Dart teams said he was at X (previously) and that “many teams” were affected and “many great projects lost headcount.” However, the company said Flutter and Dart were not disproportionately affected compared to other teams. This reduction also affected the Python team, which is responsible for managing the internal Python runtime, toolchain, and contributions to open source Python. According to a commenter on Hacker News, the team had been operating with fewer than 10 people for years, despite his important role. The cuts to the Python team reportedly included “eliminating” existing roles in favor of a new team based in Munich, Germany. According to his Thomas Wouters, a member of the Python Governing Council, Wouters wrote to Mastodon that many of his colleagues and managers have been “reduced in their roles” and “have been asked to recruit replacements.” I am. In addition, people are being asked to fill the same role in another country, Wouters said. Google to help affected employees Google also clarified that the layoffs are not company-wide, but an organizational change that is part of normal business processes. Affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for other open positions within the company, and Google is committed to providing support, including outplacement services and severance packages, in accordance with local requirements. Masu.

