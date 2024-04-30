Google's layoffs continue with layoffs from Python team: Here's what the company says





Last updated: April 30, 2024, 10:27 IST

Google made the wise move last week by firing 28 Hamas supporters, the authors write.

Google is planning a big change with the development of AI, which will come at the cost of cutting its team to cut costs.

As Google plans for its future in AI, the company is investing in job cuts as well. We already saw Google CEO Sundar Pichai share these concerns earlier this year, and the company is now bringing in another team to save costs.

According to reports, Google is even planning to lay off the entire Python team and run the business with the help of cheap labor from outside the US. These sudden layoffs are clearly disruptive to employees, especially those who have worked at Google for many years.

As told to TechCrunch, Google has finally spoken out on the issue and reportedly said the layoffs are part of a reorganization. The company is also talking about having these people join other teams, which feels pretty strange given the specific expertise the Python team brings to Google.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Google was planning to set up a new team in Munich, Germany, which would cost Google less than the salaries required by local talent. The Python team is essentially a group of engineers who handle the demands and problems faced by the programming languages ​​used in various Google products and keep them running reliably.

The report didn't say how much money Google would save with these changes, but the company seemed confident in its move. Google also said it will compensate the furloughed teams, including substantial severance packages, with the possibility of taking other jobs if things don't work out within the company.

This won't be the last time we hear about Google's layoffs in the news this year, but we hope the company plans these changes instead of leaving affected groups with such surprises.

News18 Tech's Special Correspondent S AadeetyaS Aadeetya ventured into the world of journalism 10 years ago and has been part of the established media ever since.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/tech/more-google-layoffs-python-team-fired-to-get-people-from-other-countries-to-work-8871231.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos