Google Play posts a strange Sonic tribute, even Sega is asking, “What are you doing?''





Google Play recently decided to pay homage to Sonic the Hedgehog on social media. It's no surprise, considering this famous mascot is having something of a cultural moment right now. The only problem? Most of them were completely wrong.

Last weekend, the Google Plays X/Twitter account launched an impromptu Sonic the Hedgehog viewing thread where the dog-eating chili-eating hero gets older the more you scroll. But a scrapbook-esque thread on Google Play dabbling in the blue hedgehog's historical revisionism has sparked a wave of revisions, with Sega's own social media posting a message to his account saying, “Sonic Any fan of his “What are you curious about? What are you doing?”

A Sonic-themed thread on Google Plays that sporadically covers the evolution of Blue Blur from 1991 to 2022 is currently filled with community posts criticizing the social media account for making factual errors.

Sonic in 1991. cover? round. Husky. Still lightning fast. What about the actual game? 8 bit glory pic.twitter.com/a2k2j9mvXH

Google Play (@GooglePlay) April 27, 2024

For example, Google's first thread about Sonic and Tails in 1991 was actually from the Sonic 2013 mobile game. The main feature of this error in the Google Play part is the fact that Tails is not an ally of Sonics in the original game. The post also refers to the original Sonic the Hedgehog as “8-bit glory,” even though it was first released on the 16-bit Sega Genesis. And that's just the beginning.

what are you doing

Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 28, 2024

There are other glaring errors in the Google Play thread, including a screenshot of Sonic from the 2014 Sonic Boom anime that says it's the 1993 Short King. It's actually a 2022 screenshot of Paramount Pictures' live-action Sonic from the 2020 movie and a 2006 image of Sonic from the 2017 mobile game Sonic Forces Mobile available on the Google Play Store.

Fans even suspected that AI was used to create this strange thread. Especially since one of his images had been improperly altered to remove text in the background.

Sonic in 2022. Like the rest of us, he has recovered from 2020, but he's not quite the same pic.twitter.com/f9XYSeLtxm

Google Play (@GooglePlay) April 27, 2024

The ending of Google Plays' Sonic thread remains a mystery, but the fact that Sonic fans are treating it like fodder for a Twitter version of a comedy club's open mic night, offering a sea of ​​hilarious memes at Google Plays' expense. is not shrouded in mystery. Here is one of our favorites of his.

We all know who is behind this https://t.co/CMgSvvd31X pic.twitter.com/1qpmQu6RRc

Artvader || Commission Season (@Artvader_AF) April 29, 2024

All in all, this was a strange moment for Sega's biggest franchise, which is celebrating the release of the Knuckles TV series on Paramount+. We called it “a fun, chaotic bonus level that nails everything that made the Sonic movies great and gets some well-deserved fist-bumps,” taking it one step further on the path to a potential Sonic Cinematic Universe. Ta.

Meanwhile, the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie starring Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

Isaiah Colbert is a freelance writer for IGN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/google-play-posts-bizarre-sonic-tribute-leading-even-sega-to-ask-what-are-you-doing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos