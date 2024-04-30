Google blocks 2.3 million apps from Play Store over security concerns The Register





Last year, Google announced that it had suspended 2.28 million Android apps from its official Play Store for violating security rules.

The statistics come from Chocolate Factory's latest report, which says the advertising industry is investing in “new and improved security features, policy updates, and advanced machine learning and app review processes” to help reduce malicious code. He said it helped him detect the intrusion before it occurred. shop.

These policy updates include updated rules that address AI apps, intrusive notifications, and privacy. Google specifically focused on new requirements for developers to be able to delete account data without reinstalling apps. Additionally, app developers had to provide detailed information about themselves and meet the latest testing requirements.

New toys and rules from the Google Security team not only helped prevent 2.28 million potentially malicious apps from being published to Google Play, but also resulted in 333,000 account bans. It is said that it was also helpful. Google also rejected an additional 200,000 apps for not properly handling sensitive permissions.

Compared to Chocolate Factory's report, the number of app rejections in 2022 increased from 1.43 million to 850,000. It's unclear how many apps were rejected for sensitive permission issues in 2022, but the report says Google blocked a total of 500,000 apps from 2020 to 2022.

Android owners attribute its success to better security tools and policies, something they also said in 2022. Differences in counting methods may explain the large increase in app rejections due to security issues, as Google notes that it currently measures violations based on the following criteria: There is. This is required by the EU's Digital Services Act. It is not entirely clear how the 2023 numbers compare to the 2022 numbers.

Of course, Google didn't catch every violation last year. For example, the screen recording app received an update in August 2022 to make it a more voyeuristic app, but Google announced in May last year that he was completely unaware of it until ESET alerted him. did not. El Reg's archive is full of examples of malicious apps that have made their way to the Android Play Store, so it's about time Google put the right roadblocks in front of them. about it.

