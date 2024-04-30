Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to sell Silicon Valley property for $24.5 million





In recent years, Eric Schmitz's ever-growing real estate portfolio has become the talk of several towns, where he has spent hundreds of millions of dollars buying prime properties, starting with Miami, Beverly Hills, New York City, and Washington, D.C. There is. But now he's decided to let go of at least one of his numerous homes, putting his longtime Northern California mansion up for sale.

The asking price is $24.5 million, roughly 12 times what the former Google CEO and chairman paid for the property more than 30 years ago in 1990. The listing is held by Catherine Carroll of Compass.

Completed in the late 1960s but extensively renovated during Schmidt's tenure, the 3.3-acre property is located in the affluent Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton and features European-style mansions and a new Schwanke Architecture-designed property. There is a guest house with a total of 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Just over 5,200 square feet.

A sunroom with fireplace faces the grounds.

There are two gated driveways to the front of the home that are open to three motor courts. One of them is adjacent to a separate garage that can accommodate his three cars with a recreation room on the lower floor. Inside, an entry hall with herringbone-style hardwood floors and a curved iron railing staircase flows to one side into a living room highlighted by a fireplace and door, with a terrace, formal dining room, and custom-built It opens to the kitchen with marble countertops. , plumbing fixtures, dual sinks and dishwashers, Thermador series. The breakfast nook, lined with bay windows, opens onto a patio with water.

Opposite the foyer, a skylit hallway opens into a living room with a fireplace, a beautiful wood-paneled office/den with a fully-equipped bathroom, and a family room with a wet bar that leads to the sunroom via the fireplace. is connected to. Upstairs, the cozy master bedroom has access to a spacious private terrace, dressing room and luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub and marble shower.

There is a greenhouse-style greenhouse imported from England on the premises.

A particular highlight is the picturesque grounds, which are filled with mature plants and specimen trees, and include a swimming pool, spa, and numerous spots for outdoor relaxation and entertainment. Topping it all off is a separate building for the security team and an attractive Amdega greenhouse imported from the UK, which currently serves as a greenhouse.

Mr. Schmidt, whose net worth is currently estimated at $24 billion, in addition to his Atherton property, owns a $65 million undeveloped property in the Beverly Hills mountains that was last owned by the late tech billionaire Paul Allen. claiming ownership of the land. He also owns a historic $15 million mansion in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, where Jackie Kennedy once lived, not to mention a $114 million island home in Miami Beach. There is.

Click here to see more photos of Eric Schmitz Atherton Estate.

Eric Schmidt House Atherton

