Baltimore Tech Ecosystem Report Reveals Key Trends





Last week's UpSurge Baltimores 2024 Annual Meeting felt like the entire city was on the Baltimore Peninsula. So the organization released its annual report and MaryAnne Gilmartin, CEO of her development partner MAG Partners, rolled out the red carpet by offering her one year of free rent to startups. .

UpSurges' new 2024 Baltimore Tech Ecosystem Report provides a current picture of the local technology and innovation landscape that both organizations and development players like MAG Partners want to grow. UpSurge continues to pursue its goal of making Baltimore an innovation economy where everyone belongs by 2030 through reports such as Diversity 2023 and Momentum 2023, as well as earlier ecosystem research.

Chris Bunner, Senior Data Analyst at UpSurge, believes in the power of data collection to uncover the truth. This is a sentiment echoed by his more than 20 contributors who helped organizations source data and develop metrics to track milestones, growth, and attrition points for their local technology.

These participants include advisors like Christy Wiskier, senior advisor to the president of Johns Hopkins University, as well as organizations such as Wexford Science & Technology and Conscious Venture Partners, which All are deeply involved in Baltimore's technology and community ecosystem.

Our work begins and ends with people, and it's data-driven, Upsurge Baltimore CEO Cory Bailey said in the report.

This publication marks the first time that UpSurge has expanded its research geographically to include the entire Baltimore Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), centered on Baltimore City. The report is divided into Startup, Capital, Labor and Methodology sections.

Read UpSurge Baltimore's full annual report

Here are some that caught our attention as particularly noteworthy for technologists and entrepreneurs:

According to Startup UpSurge, there are 496 startup companies in the MSA, 312 of which are specifically located in Baltimore City. Additionally, 220 of these startups are affiliated with his UpSurge. Gaps in existing data sources include startups outside of Target's MSA, startups in Baltimore County, and startups not working directly with UpSurge Baltimore. UpSurge also matched some of that data with his PitchBook data. PitchBook's eligibility for Baltimore information has been criticized by his UpSurge executives in the past. UpSurge highlights that startups such as Backpack Healthcare, Blackpoint Cyber, and b.well Connected Health boast successful fundraising efforts, innovative products and services, strategic partnerships, and strong growth trajectories. Did. Entrepreneurs can draw inspiration and learn from these startup success stories and strategies as they navigate challenges and seize opportunities in Baltimore's tech scene. Innovations by companies such as Cerebro Capital, Haystack Oncology, and Wave Engine Corp. demonstrate the city's role as a center for advanced technology development, as well as opportunities for engineers to contribute to breakthroughs in a variety of fields. is highlighted. Additionally, startup success stories like Apkudo and Previse highlight the potential for growth and impact within the Baltimore community. Capital UpSurge reported that from 2017 to 2023, there will be a total of 870 investors in the Baltimore MSA, with an average of 190 investors per year. In 2023, he had 155 investors. Baltimore MSA startup accelerator activities include participation in short-term programs that provide coaching, mentorship, and funding in exchange for equity. In 2023, he raised $1.55 million through an accelerator program across 26 deals, according to UpSurge. From 2017 to 2023, 13 of his transactions involved alternative financing, particularly in venture debt. The smallest deal size was $250,000, while the largest deal size reached $45 million. Workforce UpSurges' workforce analysis includes occupational categories for various occupations. These positions include computers and mathematics. architecture and engineering. and life, physics, and social sciences. According to UpSurge, which pulls numbers from the American Community Survey (ACS) and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) surveys, Baltimore City saw a 43% increase in its local affiliated workforce between 2017 and 2022. The workforce at that time was equivalent to 9.71 people. Percentage of total Baltimore City employees. This is a much higher growth rate over this five-year period than the country as a whole (the technology workforce grew by 26%, representing 7.23% of the total workforce). Black women make up 32.49% of the technology workforce in Baltimore City and 15.8% in the Baltimore MSA, according to ACS employment data. Black men accounted for 24.44% and 12.62%, respectively.

As shown in the OEWS study, there has been a notable increase in computer occupations and information security roles in Baltimore. The report does not specifically say how much these professions have increased in proportion or numbers, but it does say that there are 4,720 people in information systems analysts and computer occupations, and 10,530 people in all other fields, respectively. Says. These were two of his six subgroups within the broader computer and mathematical occupations group. The rest, all experiencing negative growth, are computer and information research scientists, data scientists, computer user support specialists, and web and digital interface designers.

Meanwhile, technical jobs in the Baltimore region (defined as jobs in what the Bureau of Labor Statistics calls high-tech industries) increased by 6% and by 8%, according to the latest data from Technical.lys' proprietary Lightcast Sourcing Tech-Economy Dashboard. It has been pointed out that. Growth rate of technology occupations (all occupations that are recognized as computer and IT jobs, regardless of industry) from 2018 to 2023.

Companies: Join the UpSurge Baltimore Engagement conversation!

