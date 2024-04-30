'…I almost screamed': Former Google employee shares heartbreaking story after company layoffs announced





Recent cost-cutting measures by parent company Alphabet have resulted in many Google employees being laid off, including the entire Python team.

The tech giant's decision affected several tech immigrants across the industry. One of his former Google employees posted on LinkedIn about the moment he realized his time at the company was over.

Matt Hu, a software engineer who worked at Google for two years, described his emotional experience receiving the news.

He began writing, Last night was the longest night of my life. Yesterday I worked from home, cooked a big dinner with my girlfriend, and then watched a reality show on TV. I told my girlfriend that I needed to prepare for an interview tonight. hashtag#This was my first interview as an interviewer in his two years at Google.

It all started with a seemingly strange email notification about “Operation StopInstance,” followed by a series of events that led to messages about his employment status. Hu described the surreal moment when he lost access to his company's resources and prepared for his tenure at Google to end.

So I spent the longest five minutes of my life, watching my laptop force restart, losing access to my company's website one after another, and finally receiving an email with a job offer. It wasn't until then that I started to realize that my time at Google was up. Hi further wrote:

It turns out that the ripple effects of the layoffs extend beyond Hu, affecting his teammates and direct superiors. Not only that, but Mr. Hu learned that the news manager had also been fired.

Just as he (the manager) wrote, “My hands are shaking as I write this email,'' my hands were shaking as I read it. He has been with his Google for nearly 13 years, founded our team from the first line of code and built everything from scratch, but with limited internal access outside of Gmail and a baby… I had to say goodbye.

Many other users responded to Huss' post, expressing their sympathy for him and their anger at Google. User Serge B writes about internal allocation of resources and wrote, “I don't understand it.” Google continues to post and interview for new roles with a large pool of applicants stuck matching teams…instead of doing the right thing and reallocating internal resources. The same goes for other FAANGs. That's totally embarrassing. I'm sorry to see things like this still going on.

Giving Hu a helping hand, another user commented on the post. I am truly sorry that you have been affected. However, once you start looking for your next role, check out the Goldman Sachs Career Portal and let me know if you find a role that's right for you. We will check and inform you. I also wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

