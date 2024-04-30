PetSafe introduces the latest pet innovation with the world's first pumpless pet fountain.





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As PetSafe continues to lead the way in pet technology innovation, we are proud to announce the next evolution of pet fountains: the patented HydroSpin. PetSafe Outlast 90oz Pumpless Pet Fountain Technology with.

PetSafe's first ever pumpless fountain

Submersible pumps have been used in pet water fountains for many years, but they were difficult to clean and often caused malfunctions. Today, PetSafe announced his unique patented HydroSpin technology, an innovative pumpless fountain that uses a unique cone mechanism to circulate water through a filtration system. The Outlast motor is made with precision stainless steel ball bearings and is located in a drying compartment within the fountain, so it does not require cleaning and is resistant to damage.

By eliminating the submersible pump and making the fountain parts dishwasher safe, PetSafe has created the easiest-to-clean pet fountain ever.

Outlast Fountain has a sleek, contemporary look that complements any environment, while also being built to last. To extend the life of the motor, the Outlast fountain automatically slows the water flow at night and stops when the water level is too low. The Outlast Fountain also has an LED light indicator that alerts pet parents when the water gets too low and when it's time to change the filter.

Outlast Fountain uses a newly designed PetSafe X filter to improve taste and keep water clean. The filter has an activated carbon stage that traps debris and absorbs odors and tastes to keep your pet's water fresh. The ion exchange stage also keeps the water soft.

The combination of PetSafe Ion-X filters and HydroSpin technology keeps water clean, prevents bacterial growth, and lets your pet drink more water for healthy hydration.

Outlast Fountain features:

Innovative HydroSpin technology with a patented cone mechanism circulates water within the fountain.

Innovative pumpless design with fewer moving parts and non-submersible motor protected from water and debris for unparalleled reliability

A quiet motor with sensor regulates the water flow and automatically shuts off when the water level is low, extending the life of the motor.

LED indicators show when the water in the fountain is low and when to replace the filter.

Ion-X Pet Fountain Filter softens and improves the taste of water, promoting healthy hydration for your pet.

Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

Outlast Fountain is just the latest example of how PetSafe continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge innovation and products that have been trusted by dog ​​and cat parents around the world for more than 25 years.

Outlast Fountain is available at all major pet retailers nationwide and online at Petsafe.com, Amazon.com, and Chewy.com for an MRP of $69.95.

About PetSafe Since its founding in 1998, PetSafe has grown to become a global leader in pet care technology and innovative product solutions for dogs and cats. The company's products include pet fences, self-cleaning toilets, versatile training tools, interactive toys, and more. Currently, new His PetSafe products are being purchased every second. With the belief that there is nothing stronger than the unbreakable bond that pets share with their families, PetSafe is relentless in providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring a lifetime of joy to pets and people. I'm working on it. PetSafe is part of the PetSafe Brands family of brands, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with offices around the world. PetSafe Brands is owned by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC.

