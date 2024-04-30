New SARS-CoV-2 KP.2 variant blocks vaccine spread, study warns





In a recent preprint* study posted on the bioRxiv server, a team of researchers characterized the virological characteristics and epidemiological impact of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) FLiRT variant KP.2. I analyzed it. Immune resistance.

Study: Virological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 KP.2 variants. Image credit: Orpheus FX / Shutterstock

background

The rapid emergence and diversification of the JN.1 variant and its descendant, KP.2, is driven by significant changes in the structure of the spike (S) protein and increased resistance to existing vaccines. The need for further research to understand the public health implications is highlighted. and vaccine development.

About research

The study began by analyzing genome sequences of KP.2 variants from surveillance data from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, with more than 30 sequences reported. The relative effective reproduction number (Re) was calculated using a Bayesian multinomial logistic regression model, adjusting for various covariates that may influence transmission dynamics.

Subsequently, virological assays were performed to assess the infectivity and immune evasion ability of KP.2. Lentivirus-based pseudovirus assays for KP.2, JN.1, and KP.2, JN.1, and other related variants. The amount of input virus was normalized to human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) protein 24 (p24) capsid protein. Statistical analysis was performed using a two-tailed Student's t test to determine significant differences in infectivity between variants.

Serum samples were collected from individuals with various immunization and infection status for neutralization assays. These included people who received the vaccine with or without previous infection, and people who recovered from certain variant infections. Each serum sample was tested four times against pseudoviruses with different S protein mutations. The 50% neutralization titer (NT50) was calculated and compared across all serum samples to assess the degree of neutralization resistance conferred by KP.2. The statistical significance of differences in NT50 values ​​was assessed using a two-tailed Wilcoxon signed rank test.

research result

This study reveals that the KP.2 variant, a descendant of the JN.1 lineage, has significantly improved epidemiological fitness compared to its previous generation, which includes the dominant XBB lineage . This finding is confirmed by the estimated Re of KP.2 in the US, UK, and Canada, which were observed to be 1.22, 1.32, and 1.26 times higher than JN.1, respectively. The spread of KP.2 has been rapid, with mutation frequency reaching 20% ​​in the UK as of early April 2024, suggesting it has the potential to become a dominant strain globally.

Further virological investigation of KP.2 using lentivirus-based pseudoviral assays revealed that despite the high infectivity of KP.2, the infectivity of KP.2 was significantly greater than that of JN.1. This reveals the contradiction that the ratio is low (10.5 times). This reduced infectivity may suggest a different mechanism or pathway for the spread and establishment of KP.2 within the host population.

In addition to infectivity, resistance to neutralization will also be assessed through assays using sera from individuals vaccinated with the monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccine and from individuals who have had breakthrough infection with various SARS-CoV-2 variants. It was done. KP.2 showed significant resistance to neutralization, with 3.1-fold reduced susceptibility to neutralization by uninfected vaccine-derived sera and 1.8-fold reduced susceptibility to neutralization compared with previously infected sera. This increased resistance may partially explain the high Re of KP.2, indicating its enhanced ability to evade immune responses compared to JN.1 and other previous mutants. is showing.

