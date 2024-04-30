Google's Gary Illies talks AI, site migration, and the 'SEO is dead' claim





Following the recent SERPConf event, Google Search Analyst Gary Illyes shared insights that provide a glimpse into the latest trends and challenges in the world of SEO.

His LinkedIn posts provide a thorough overview of the current state of the industry, touching on a wide range of topics from technical issues to the role of AI.

Dealing with hreflang complaints

One key area of ​​discussion was the continued battle with hreflang, markup that indicates language and regional differences on websites.

Illies acknowledged the difficulty, saying, “Frefran is a hassle. I don't agree.”

However, he was positive about finding a better solution, adding:

“I'm still open to coming up with something less intrusive, but it needs to work for small and large sites while delivering at least the same amount of information.”

The AI ​​conundrum: Fear vs. innovation

The rise of AI, especially generative AI, was a hot topic at the conference.

While some participants expressed concerns, Illies offered a balanced perspective.

“AI is a tool that can be used like any other tool, but it can also be abused. It's no different than any other capability you have access to.”

He encouraged SEOs to be “free to use freely and innovatively,” but warned against adding to the plethora of low-quality content already online.

Site migration: a persistent challenge

Another concern highlighted by Illyes is the ongoing issue of site migrations failing.

“This should never happen,” he said, urging webmasters experiencing long-term problems migrating their sites to contact Google for assistance.

The persistent myth that “SEO is dead”

In response to repeated claims that SEO is becoming obsolete, Illyes dismissed it as a cyclical phenomenon.

“Every time something changes with search engines, a ton of articles are published saying SEO is dead,” he said.

Given the history of search engines, he added:

“If you look at the history of search engines, according to these posts, SEO has been dying out since about 2003. It's a really slow death.”

Why SEJ is paying attention

As SEO evolves, with AI and other emerging technologies playing a key role, Illyes' insights show there are both challenges and opportunities.

His willingness to address concerns head-on and recognize that there is room for improvement could encourage a more open dialogue between Google and SEO professionals.

How this helps

There are a few important points for SEO professionals.

Keep an eye out for potential improvements to hreflang. Illies suggested change could be on the horizon. He accepts AI responsibly. Illyes emphasizes the importance of SEO professionals exploring these technologies innovatively, while at the same time maintaining high standards and creating quality content. For site migration issues, please contact us. As site migration becomes a challenge, Illyes' recommendation to escalate protracted issues highlights the need for proactive communication with Google. Ignore the “SEO is dead” noise. Mr. Illies offered a reality check for those overwhelmed by apocalyptic narratives. Understanding that the industry has survived similar claims can help you stay focused.

Featured image: fran_kie/Shutterstock

