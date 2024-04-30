Google Earnings, Google Reorganization, Google's Real Moonshot – Strategy by Ben Thompson





Google's revenue strongly demonstrated that AI is having a positive impact on the company. Meanwhile, a recent reorganization makes it more likely that Google will actually turn devices into a real business.

Registering for Stratechery Plus gives you full access to Stratechery and other features.

If you already have a subscription, sign in.

Stratechery Plus gives you access to subscriber-only Stratechery Update and Stratechery Interviews, Sharp Tech, Sharp China, Dithering, and Greatest of All Talk podcasts.

Stratechery Update consists of substantive analysis of the day's news, delivered via email or podcast three times a week (including free biweekly Stratechery articles). If you enjoy Stratechery articles, you'll love Stratechery Update.

Stratechery Interviews includes interviews with leading public CEOs such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, and Satya Nadella. The Founder Series, featuring founders of private companies such as Parker Conrad, Laura Behrens Wu, and Sicil Mehrotra. Join the discussion with fellow analysts like Eric Seufert, Matthew Ball, and Bill Bishop.

Dithering is a twice-weekly podcast by Jon Gruber and me. Episodes are 15 minutes long, and they don't lose a minute or add a minute.

Sharp Tech is a podcast where Andrew Sharp and I discuss how technology works and how it impacts our lives. He has one free show and one paid show each week that features questions from listeners.

“Sharp China” is a weekly podcast with Andrew Sharp and Cynoscism's Bill Bishop about understanding China and its impact on the world.

Greatest Of All Talk is a twice-weekly podcast about the NBA, life, and national parks from Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver.

Stratechery Plus subscribers include executives and employees, venture capitalists, investors, government representatives and regulators from the biggest technology companies to the hottest startups, as well as experts on technology and its impact on society. It includes many people from over 85 countries who want to understand.

Stratechery updates are also available via SMS, RSS, or from this site. Please see the Stratechemy update schedule for details on delivery times and scheduled holidays. Please note that all subscriptions automatically renew monthly or annually (but you can cancel at any time). If you are interested in ordering and managing multiple subscriptions for your team or company, please fill out the form here.

FAQ

Once subscribed, please access your delivery settings. There you'll find easy-to-follow instructions for adding Stratechery podcasts to your favorite podcast player.

related

yes! Create a Stratechery Passport account and[配信設定]Go to add your personalized RSS feed. Free accounts have access to weekly articles, and subscribers also have access to daily updates.

related

No, Stratechery Update and Stratechery Podcast are for one subscriber only. Sharing emails, using a shared inbox, or sharing an RSS feed is against Stratechery's Terms of Service and may result in your account being suspended and your RSS feed being reset. Of course, it's perfectly fine to forward the Stratechery Update from time to time to interested friends and colleagues.

related

yes! Please fill out this form.

Updated June 1, 2021: Self-service group memberships will soon be added to Passport. Subscribe to Passport Updates to be notified when this feature becomes available.

related

yes! Go to your account page and[サブスクリプション]Select the tab and[年間アップグレード]Just click the button. The remainder of your current monthly plan will be prorated and billed immediately.

related

Stratechery is intentionally priced low, thousands of dollars less than other analyst reports and newsletters, to make it accessible to everyone, including students.

related

For annual subscribers, we will create an invoice according to your specifications. However, it is not realistic for me to provide this service to monthly members. So if you want custom invoices, subscribe or switch to an annual subscription and contact Stratechery.

Updated June 1, 2021: We would like to add native support for custom invoices to Passport. Subscribe to Passport Updates to receive notifications when updates are available.

related

yes! To send a gift, please visit our gift page.

related

related

related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stratechery.com/2024/google-earnings-googles-re-org-googles-true-moonshot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos