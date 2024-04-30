Google's John Mueller talks about website recovery after core update





Google Search Advocate John Mueller this week provided guidance on the future direction of websites affected by recent search algorithm updates.

This discussion was started on X (formerly Twitter) by SEO expert Thomas Jepsen.

Jepsen tagged Mueller and asked:

“Google has previously stated that Google holds no grudges and that the site will be restored once the issue is resolved. Will that continue to be the case after HCU?”

Mr. Mueller's response gave site owners hope while being realistic about the challenges ahead.

Responding to recovery schedules

“That's still the case,” Mueller said, affirming Google's commitment to not holding grudges.

However, he acknowledged the complexity of the rankings, saying:

“…some reassessments may take longer (currently in some cases several months), and larger impacts may require another update cycle.”

Mueller pointed to Google's help documentation that explains the nuances. The document says:

“Broad core updates tend to occur every few months. Content affected by search or discovery will not recover until the next broad core update is released, even if improvements are made. There is a possibility.

Please note that improvements made by the site owner do not guarantee recovery, nor does the page have a static or guaranteed position in search results. If you have more valuable content, it will continue to rank higher in our system. ”

Comments that cause discussion

Jepsen followed up by asking, “Is a core update what a site affected by HCU needs to recover (assuming it fixes the issue)?”

Mueller's response emphasized how different the situation could be.

“It depends… I know there are huge gulfs between situations, but generalizing is not helpful. In some cases, sites require a lot of work, long hours, and updates. It might be.”

The thread grew after user @selectgame expressed concerns about Google Discover traffic, to which Mueller responded:

“Google Discover is affected by core updates, as well as other parts of search (more policies apply to Discover).”

growing dissatisfaction

Prominent industry figure Lily Ray expressed growing dissatisfaction, saying:

“…Many websites affected by HCU have seen all sorts of improvements over the past seven months, only to see further declines in the March core update.

Since HCU, I've seen some sites lose over 90% of their SEO visibility. Despite making significant improvements, the last few weeks have hit a rocky patch. ”

Ray continued:

“And in my professional opinion, many of these sites didn't deserve anything close to that level of impact, especially with the further declines we've seen over the past month.”

Mueller has not yet responded to Wray's tweet.

Looking to the future

As the search community awaits Google's next move, the road to recovery appears to be difficult for many affected by the recent algorithmic reassessment of “useful content.”

Publishers face an uphill battle relying only on Google's vague public advice, as improvements to their sites won't necessarily lead to quick recovery.

Why SEJ is paying attention

The March 2024 Core Update proved to be a disaster for many websites, as sites sought to improve low-quality content, address technical issues, and realign with Google's guidelines. Even after this, severe traffic loss continues.

Clear, practical guidance from Google on recovering from core update updates would be invaluable.

As the complaints expressed demonstrate, current communication leaves much to be desired when it comes to transparency and defining direct recovery pathways.

How this helps

Mueller's comments provide some insight, but the key takeaways are:

If the quality of your content/site improves enough, it is possible to regain your previous ranking after an algorithm hit. Recovery timelines can vary significantly and may require future core algorithm updates. Rankings depend on the overall pool of competing content, so even enhancements do not guarantee recovery.

While the path is undoubtedly difficult, Mueller's comments emphasize that persistence in making significant improvements to the site will pay off in the end.

FAQ Can an SEO expert predict the recovery time for a website with a core update?

SEO experts can't pinpoint exactly when your site will recover after updating Google's core algorithms.

Reasons for this include:

Google releases core updates every few months, so your site may need to wait for the next update. It may take several months for Google to reevaluate and adjust your rankings. How competitive the queries are also influences whether and when your site recovers. Will improving my site after a core update ensure that my rankings and visibility are restored?

There is no guarantee that you will regain your previous ranking after making improvements after Google's algorithm update.

Reasons for this include:

If you make sufficient improvements to your site, affected content may not be restored until the next core update. Google's search results are dynamic and rankings can fluctuate depending on the quality of your competitors' content. There is no fixed or guaranteed ranking in Google search results. What is the relationship between Google Discover traffic and core search updates?

Updates to Google's core algorithms that affect regular search results also affect Google Discover.

However, Google Discover has additional specific policies that determine the content that appears there.

This means:

Improving the quality of your content and website will improve your visibility in Google Discover, just like in regular search. As Google rolls out core updates, you may see changes in your Discover traffic. Your SEO and content strategy should consider the potential impact on regular search and Google Discover.

Featured image: eamesBot/Shutterstock

