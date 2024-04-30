



Google announces layoffs across key teams ahead of I/O developer conference

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google confirms layoffs across various key teams, including Flutter, Dart, and Python, ahead of May's annual I/O developer conference and the media, according to employee reports on social media.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the company did not disclose the number of affected teams, roles, or individuals.

Google spokesperson Alex Garca-Kummert said these changes are aimed at aligning resources with a company's most important product priorities, improving efficiency and reducing bureaucracy. did.

Related article: Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet ramp up AI investments, spending more than $32 billion in Q1

The reduction in personnel is part of regular organizational adjustments and is not company-wide. Google encourages affected employees to apply for other open positions within the company.

Despite the cuts, Google PM Kevin Moore assured the Flutter development community that the company remains focused on upcoming projects, including new updates for Flutter at the I/O conference.

The company also filed a warning notice in California, indicating it will lay off 50 employees at three Sunnyvale locations.

More than 42,324 workers in the tech industry lost their jobs in 2024, surpassing the number of layoffs last year.

This follows the layoff of approximately 263,000 engineers in 2023, continuing the industry's trend of layoffs. Major companies such as Google, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Discord, Salesforce Inc (NASDAQ:CRM), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) ) announced significant layoffs in January.

Several factors contribute to this seemingly contradictory situation. First, the rapid advancement of AI technology requires significant investment in new technology, prompting companies to reallocate resources and reduce workforces.

GOOG stock is up 56% over the past 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to stocks through the IShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSE:IXP) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC).

Price Action: GOOG stock traded 0.07% lower at $167.78 at last check on Tuesday.

Also read: Google's strategic job cuts reflect ongoing cost-cutting measures, impacting real estate and finance divisions

Disclaimer: This content was created in part using AI tools, and reviewed and published by editors at Benzinga.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

“The Active Investor's Secret Weapon'' Step up your stock market game with the #1 News & Everything else trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

story continues

Want the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

The article Google announces layoffs across key teams ahead of I/O developer conference originally appeared on Benzinga.com.

2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-announces-layoffs-across-key-145634745.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos