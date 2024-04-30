Morton College provides free technology devices to students





Students pursuing a degree at Morton College will receive a free MacBook or iPad to use in and out of the classroom.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Online education continues to grow as an opportunity to engage students, but unequal access to technology continues to leave some students behind.

A 2023 study found that 4 in 10 college students had trouble accessing a device such as a computer or laptop in the past year, and 80% experienced unstable internet.

A new initiative from Morton College in Illinois aims to bridge the digital divide between the haves and the have-nots by providing free devices to learners.

Through the Panther Digital Initiative, launched in fall 2023, Morton College leaders will distribute more than 300 Apple devices (MacBooks or iPads) to help full-time, first-time degree candidates complete their studies. Did.

The initiative supports the university's retention goals, and administrators hope it will serve as a recruiting tool for future admissions, said Marisol Velsquez, Morton College vice president and vice president for student services. shared this during an April 12 webinar hosted by the College Alumni Partnership Illinois Equity. In achievement initiatives.

Background: University leaders have become more aware of the need to provide devices to students during remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students had to share computers and other technology with family members or had no access to devices at all.

Additionally, the university wanted to prioritize the use of open educational resources (OER) to reduce textbook costs for students, but if students did not have a digital device, they could not access the resources.

The university chose to partner with Apple because students love Apple devices and the partnership fits the needs of its various programs.

The pilot program first supported Morton College nursing students and then expanded to all first-time students pursuing a full-time degree.

How it works: Morton College staff used a HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) grant to purchase 500 MacBook and iPad combinations and distribute them to learners, faculty, and staff.

Each student is assigned a device based on their enrollment status and program of study. Students receive a device after registering and attending New Student Orientation and can use it while enrolled at the University. After graduation, students must return the device or purchase one from the university.

Most students are given MacBooks, but nursing and automotive students use iPads, which are more portable and versatile for the needs of their programs.

According to Velsquez, learners are free to use laptops and iPads as needed and can download any applications they need for personal use or other device use. The device comes preloaded with Microsoft Office products, Morton University Portal, Google Chrome, his Blackboard university learning management software, and Pearson digital publishing applications.

The university provides technical support through its IT department and can assist students with replacing or repairing devices if needed. Faculty also received training and support on how to incorporate technology, including OER, into their courses and collaborate with students.

similar solution

The University of Missouri-Kansas City launched a free tablet program for learners in 2023, offering students who demonstrate a need for a device and internet hotspot to increase online access.

Impact: In fall 2023, 336 students participated in the Panther Digital Initiative. The university is collecting data on student enrollment, retention, graduation rates, and student learning experiences to evaluate the effectiveness of this initiative.

Among learners who received a device, 63 percent kept it until spring 2024, about the same as all first-time first-year students (64 percent) and 6 percentage points higher than the overall student population.

A student survey found that 84 percent of students who participated in PDI used a laptop for class, and 42 percent said they would use a smartphone instead if they did not have a device.

University leaders have also noticed increased use of OER across campus. In spring 2023, 21 course sections were OER utilized, and that number increased to 83 sections in fall 2023 and 80 sections in spring 2024.

Challenges: Although the program has achieved its goals of supporting student retention and OER utilization, there are still opportunities to expand digital access.

Of Morton's 5,400 learners, the majority are dual-enrolled students or enrolled part-time and therefore ineligible for the program, despite needing assistance.

Looking ahead, Morton College leaders are considering how to better identify students to close the capital gap and new funding sources to keep the program sustainable.

