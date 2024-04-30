Google layoffs: Company further reduces head count on these key teams due to reorganization





Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai's Google is cutting jobs in line with a wave of layoffs in the tech industry that show little sign of slowing this year. Shortly after about 50 Google employees were fired for dissent and misconduct, Google reportedly cut several more employees.

Google's layoffs: Google CEO Sundar Pichai appears, as the company continues its layoffs this year, cutting key teams. (Reuters)

Tech Crunch reports that Google has told employees from Python, Dart, Flutter, and other teams that they will be laid off due to internal restructuring. Google spokesperson Alex Garca-Kummert said that as per the report, we are investing responsibly in our top priorities and the important opportunities ahead.

How many jobs will Google cut in 2024?

Google has said it is aiming to streamline its workforce, but would not confirm how many employees have been or will be laid off.

Alex Garca-Kummert said: “To best position our company for these opportunities, starting in late 2023 and into 2024, many of our teams will be making changes and removing layers to be more efficient and better able to work. and aligned resources to the highest product priority. ”

“We are simplifying our organization to reduce bureaucracy and hierarchy while increasing opportunities for our employees to work on the most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest priorities,” the spokesperson said. Ta.

Which teams at Google are most affected by layoffs?

The fired employees are primarily responsible for programming languages. The company plans to assist employees who have been shown the door by giving them the opportunity to find roles within or outside the company, the report said.

Google to cut jobs in 2024

Google has laid off hundreds of employees in the first four months of 2024, but CEO Sundar Pichai has warned that layoffs will be phased in in 2024. In 2023, 12,000 Google employees were asked to resign.

