Apple poachs several AI experts from Sundar Pichais Google for secret Zurich lab: report

Apple has hired several AI experts from Google and set up a secret European research lab in Zurich, the Financial Times reported. The team was reportedly formed to build AI models and products. The publication analyzed several LinkedIn profiles and revealed that since 2018, Apple poached 36 of his specialists from Google. This was when Tim Cook's company hired Google's John Gianandrea to lead his AI.

Notably, Apple's main AI team operates in California and Seattle, but the company has opened a new office in Zurich, Switzerland, for its AI operations. Apple recently acquired AI startups FaceShift (VR) and Fashwall (image recognition). They are expected to have influenced Apple's decision to build a secret laboratory known as Vision Lab in the city.

The report further suggests that employees of the secret lab are involved in research into the underlying technology that powers OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT and similar projects based on LLM. The company aims to build more advanced AI models that include text and visual input to produce results.

Apple's AI team now includes former top Google employees. Giannandrea, a former Google employee and former head of Google Brain, is now part of DeepMind. Bengio, a former Google lead AI scientist, currently serves as senior director of AI and ML research at Apple. Ruoming Pang, former head of AI speech recognition research at Google, now leads Apple's “Foundation Models” team, which focuses on large-scale language models.

It's clear that Apple is quite late to the AI ​​party, as major rivals like Google, Samsung, and Microsoft have all already dipped their toes into the AI ​​pool. Ruslan Sarakhatdinov of Carnegie Mellon University said the reason for Apple's delay is that the company is being very cautious. He said, “You cannot release what you cannot fully control.” Salakhutdinov is the founder of Perpetual Machines, a company that uses AI to generate image detections and was acquired by Apple in 2016. He studied under the technology's “godfather” Jeffrey Hinton, who left Google last year. Concerns about the dangers of generative AI.

For those not familiar, Apple is expected to roll out AI-powered features for the first time in the upcoming iOS 18 update. Generative AI features will be released for Siri, Spotlight, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, and other apps. These features are also rumored to be powered by on-device LLM.

