Here's how to set up your tracker with Google's new Find My Device app





A major upgrade to Google's Find My Device app is currently rolling out to users in the US and Canada, with third-party trackers set to launch next month. And we've got a video preview of how these trackers will work on Android. .

We know Pebblebee will be one of the first Bluetooth-enabled trackers. Pebblebee CEO Daniel Daoura showed off the Find My Device setup process on his Instagram (via 9to5Mac).

It couldn't be simpler. Hold your Pebblebee card next to your Android smartphone, double-tap the card to begin the pairing process, and it will be instantly recognized by the Find My Device app on your handset. All you have to do is tap the confirmation screen.

Your card will then appear on the map in Find My Device alongside other connected devices. The setup process should be similarly easy for other trackers, including the newly launched device from Anker.

new and improved

Additional features added to Find My Device (Image source: Google)

Google's Find My Device app has been around for years, but was limited to tracking specific Android smartphones and wearables. It has now opened its doors to all sorts of other devices, from Pebblebee trackers to Sony and JBL headphones.

Another important upgrade is support for tracking devices even when they are turned off, for example the Google Pixel 8. However, special hardware is required to keep Bluetooth beacons broadcasting even when the gadget is turned off.

Pebblebee's demo shows off some cool Find My Device tricks. Your tracker can make sounds to help you find your device, and on-screen graphics can change to show when you walk away from your device. Or for forgotten items.

Get the hottest deals available in your inbox, plus news, reviews, opinions, analysis, and more from the TechRadar team.

Eventually, the new and improved “Find My Device” should roll out to users around the world, supporting a host of new trackers and other gadgets. We might learn more about this feature (and Android 15) at Google I/O 2024 on May 14th.

You'll probably also like it

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/phones/android/heres-how-setting-up-trackers-on-googles-new-find-my-device-app-works The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos