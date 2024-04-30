Google Play proves it knows nothing about Sonic the Hedgehog





Twitter/X's official Google Play account shared a wildly inaccurate timeline of Sonic the Hedgehog designs over the years in a series of bizarre posts.

Sonic debuted on the Sega Genesis in 1991 and has gone through quite a few design iterations since then, with quite a few of them appearing on the Google Play Store. Despite that fact, it's still a bit strange that Google Play decided to share a thread dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehog. The premise of Sonic growing older with each tweet seemed simple, but things quickly fell apart. As @cnviolations pointed out, nearly every tweet in the thread received a well-deserved correction in the community note.

The image begins on a subtle note, with a strangely cropped image of Sonic and Tails engaged in a battle with a wrecking ball boss in Green Hill Zone. However, Tails didn't appear until his 1992 Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Instead, this is his 2013 remake of the original game. This error is mostly tolerable since the iteration of the game is the one officially available on the Play Store.

Unfortunately, the caption is not only oddly written, but also inaccurately refers to the game as “8-bit GLORY.” Sure, there was an 8-bit companion game released for Sega's Master System and Game Gear that same year, but it's clear that it was meant to be a 16-bit Sega Genesis version.

Completely digressing, the following post on Google Play talks about “Sonic 1993” using an image of the Bescarfed design that debuted in Sonic Boom in 2014. The following post, despite being labeled “1996 Sonic,” shows it's “past cool.” His 2020 movie hedgehog design depicted in the mobile game Sonic Dash, at least that's his Play Store connection.

The inaccuracy continues throughout the thread. Even back in the present day, it is notable that posts about “Sonic in 2020'' include photos of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2'' in 2022. The included caption, “This has been a strange year for all of us, so we'll leave it at that” pretty much works. The joke is about both the pandemic and the absolutely horrifying design that made it into the near-final film.

Google Play's final tweet, and arguably its most quotable, at least gets its core facts right by including a real image of “2022 Sonic” (albeit an episode that debuted in 2024). I am. However, this image has been very clearly edited to hide some of the text in the background, and many are convinced that the editing was done by his AI.

Overall, there are two possible explanations for this wild thread on Google Play. A common belief in the community is that everything is generated by AI and is not checked before publication. This could be an easy explanation, as AI is known to confidently spout inaccuracies.

Or this could be some of the greatest engagement bait ever conceived. After all, what better way to get clicks and replies than to inspire a passionate Sonic the Hedgehog community? (After all, that's what inspired me to write this article.)

As for the hedgehog himself, Sonic's official account only had one question for the folks at Google Play.

what are you doing

— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 28, 2024

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/04/29/google-play-sonic-the-hedgehog-thread/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos