DVIDS – News – Dual-use technologies discussed at Navy's first Inland Empire Innovation Summit





The Navy's first Inland Empire Innovation Summit was held April 23 in Riverside, Calif., and featured participants from the Department of Defense (Department of Defense), local community leaders, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and academia. State of Innovation Related to National Security and Regional Economic Initiatives, which attracted over 325 participants.

We were making history here. As Riverside's only naval base, we are really excited to be the focal point for this event that unites the entire Tech Bridge and the Inland Empire, said Capt. Michael Aiena, NSWC Corona Division Commander. . Everyone here is collaborating, so people can transfer what they're working on and make solutions faster, easier, and more affordable.

The event, led by the Corona Division Naval Surface Warfare Center and organized by Inland Empire Tech Bridge in conjunction with NavalX and FedTech, featured 16 small and medium-sized businesses focused on commercializing dual-use technologies, solutions to address challenges, or technologies. Introduced the concept of the field. From across the military and civilian industry.

An example of dual use is sensor technology patented by the Navy and now being further developed by companies for use in the commercial market for fentanyl detection, said Richard, acting deputy technical director for the NSWC Corona Division. Schumacher said.

Schumacher said he can take advantage of industry improvements to this technology and apply them to sensors and measurement devices used to detect chemical and biological agents throughout the Navy and Department of Defense.

According to Inland Empire Tech Bridge Director Troy Clarke, the Tech Bridges Crucible Innovation Accelerator currently has two components: the Startup Studio and the Accelerator.

Clark said the startup studio is building a new company that focuses on technology from federal labs and universities and focuses on military applications. The Accelerator accelerates market expansion for existing startups and provides guidance, guidance, and training on how to take them to the next level by working on dual-use technologies that benefit the private sector and government.

The Crucible Innovation Accelerator helps scale the market for technology, helping these small and medium-sized businesses grow and attract the investors they need to bring their technology to life. It also helps make manufacturing and production more efficient, which ultimately reduces costs for the government, Clark said. All 16 early-stage companies are pursuing dual-use technologies that will benefit the military and civilian sector, he added.

Rep. Ken Calvert of California's 41st District said the Inland Empire will be at the forefront of finding a new way to do things. Tech Bridge is a very integral part of that. The challenge is simply getting the specific capabilities of the warfighter to the right people who can actually source them.

That's where Tech Bridge steps in to help create connections between local small entrepreneurs and government and industry stakeholders.

NSWC Corona Chief Technology Officer Taylor Cole said Tech Bridge is a connection to each community across the country. Each of these communities brings a workforce and innovation that aligns with their local economic development plans.

Aiena said the Navy wants to provide opportunities for partners in academia and industry to obtain solutions to the challenges they face.

That's part of it, but we also want to join the energy and advocate for solutions, so we're bringing everyone together and providing networking options and opportunities, Aiena said.

Calvert said he expects to see changes at the Pentagon and there is no time to waste.

We have a growing number of enemies and we must get back on track. There are people on this planet who represent evil, Calvert said, and it's up to us to fight them.

The NSWC Corona Division has provided analysis and evaluation to the Navy since 1964. With experience measuring naval warfighting capabilities, NSWC Corona is a leader in data analysis. Corona supports the Navy with a networked data environment, data and visualization, and measurement science and technology to enable warfighters to make informed decisions. An anchor on the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach, and he is staffed at 14 additional locations.

