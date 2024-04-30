FinTech startup Fluence Technologies agrees to be acquired by Anaplan





Anaplan plans to integrate Fluences financial integration software into its platform.

Toronto-based fintech software startup Fluence Technologies will be acquired by Miami-based Anaplan for an undisclosed amount.

The companies have signed a definitive agreement on the transaction, which is expected to close in early May. After the closure, Anaplan plans to integrate Fluence Technologies' software into its platform, a process led by Adam Thier, Anaplans' chief product and technology officer, and Herv, co-founder and vice president of products at Fluence Technologies. Mr. Capo will co-lead the initiative.

This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company, with tremendous opportunities for our customers, partners and employees, Fluence Technologies said in a LinkedIn post last week. The powerful combination of Anaplan and Fluence empowers you to accelerate innovation and deliver even better products and services to finance offices.

Founded in 2019, Fluence Technologies develops SaaS solutions for closing, consolidation, and reporting. This solution is targeted at finance teams at high-growth and acquisition-motivated companies. Its customers include oil and gas giant BP, chocolate maker Thorntons and construction company Marshalls.

Financial closing and consolidation is the process of finalizing accounts at the end of a reporting period and combining financial data from multiple business units into a single financial statement to ensure that the data is accurate and complies with accounting standards and regulations. Refers to the process of confirming that Fluence Technologies software is designed to bring speed, efficiency, and accuracy to the financial consolidation and account reconciliation process.

In 2021, Fluence Technologies raised C$12.5 million in Series A funding, at the same time that Michael Morrison took over the CEO role from founding CEO John Power. Fluence Technologies itself has been relatively acquisitive in its history, acquiring UK-based XLCubed in 2021 and Italian startup Sturnis365 in 2022.

Anaplan offers a platform called Connected Planning that brings together financial, strategic, and operational planning in one platform. The company's customers include his 2,400 companies in 50 countries.

In a statement announcing the deal, Anaplan said the integration of Fluence Technologies will bring three new capabilities to its company: financial consolidation software, a disclosure management solution, and Excel reports that allow companies to track specific metrics. said it will provide it to its customers. Understand your revenue, cash flow, and profits in real time.

A key tenet of both companies' software development philosophies is that user interfaces should be simple yet powerful, intuitive and easy to use, and our Excel add-in, FluenceXL, is a great example of this principle, Morrison said. he said in a statement. It is this software philosophy that will guide the integration of Fluence into his Anaplan platform, extending the benefits of Anaplan's market-leading financial planning solutions to financial integration.

