Former Google employee says firing for protesting Israeli contract was illegal





Written by Daniel Wisner

(Reuters) – A group of workers at Alphabet Inc.'s Google has filed a complaint with the U.S. Labor Relations Board, accusing the company of illegally firing about 50 employees for protesting a cloud contract with the Israeli government.

A one-page complaint filed late Monday with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleges that by firing workers, Google interfered with workers' rights under U.S. labor law to claim improved working conditions. claims.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google announced earlier this month that 28 employees disrupted work at an unspecified office in protest of Project Nimbus, a joint $1.2 billion contract between Google and Amazon.com to provide cloud services to the Israeli government. They announced that they had laid off people. The company announced last week that it had fired about 20 more employees for protesting their contracts while in the office.

Workers claim the project is helping Israel develop military tools. Google said the Nimbus contract “is not intended for highly sensitive, classified, or military workloads related to weapons or intelligence.”

Zelda Montez, a former Google employee who was arrested during a Project Nimbus protest, said Google fired employees to discourage organizing and send a message to employees that dissent will not be tolerated. Stated.

Google is trying to instill fear in its employees,” Montes said in a statement provided by No Tech for Apartheid, an organization affiliated with some of the fired employees.

In the NLRB complaint, the workers are seeking reinstatement on the condition of unpaid wages and a statement from Google that it will not violate workers' right to organize.

The NLRB's General Counsel acts as a prosecutor, reviewing complaints and attempting to resolve those that it determines have merit. If that fails, the General Counsel can proceed with the case before an administrative judge and a five-member commission appointed by the President of the United States.

(Reporting by Daniel Wisner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garanfalvi and David Gregorio)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ex-google-workers-firings-protesting-171537833.html

