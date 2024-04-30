Governor Hochul, Industry Leaders and Advocates Celebrate Empire AI Consortium Making New York a World Leader in Artificial Intelligence





State University of New York President John B. King, Jr. said, “Thanks to the vision and leadership of Governor Kathy Hochules, the Empire AI Research Center for the Public Interest is a partnership between New York State, consortium partners, and the New York University Center, which includes four university centers. He said it would be a game-changer for the state university. : University at Albany, Binghamton University, University at Buffalo, Stony Brook University. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into more aspects of our society, Empire AI is perfectly positioned to grow New York State as a leader in artificial intelligence research and development, and we believe that Buffalo We are especially excited to be hosted at the university.

With the Governors Empire AI Initiative, City University of New York will create fair and accessible opportunities in artificial intelligence and encourage students and faculty to further explore this important industry, said City University of New York President Flix V. Matos Rodriguez. We said we will be able to provide you with the tools you need. We look forward to working with higher education institutions in each state participating in the consortium to make New York a national leader in AI.

Julie Samuels, president and executive director of Tech:NYC, said, “Our investment in Empire AI ensures New York State remains a leader in safe, fair, and accessible AI research and development.” . We applaud Governor Hochulus for his leadership and commitment to centering emerging technologies here, and we appreciate the opportunity today to discuss the significant impacts and advancements AI will bring to industries and local economies across the state. . We look forward to working closely with Governor Hochul and those who joined us today as we move into the next phase of Empire AI.

Tom Secunda, founding contributor of Bloomberg LP and Empire AI, said Empire AI is a visionary collaboration between New York's public and private universities and an example of what happens when you nurture the seeds of innovation. said. The nation's first academic research-focused artificial intelligence computing center will provide in-state researchers with access to critical computing resources, foster innovation, and facilitate the recruitment of world-class technology talent. To do. Governor Hochul's pivotal investment in AI research underscores New York State's commitment to shaping the future and serving as a national leader in AI.

“Empire AI demonstrates New York State and its public and private institutions' commitment to research-based innovation, and is at the heart of it,” said Stacey Bloom, chief research officer and associate professor of research at New York University. “Our goal is to ensure widespread use.” AI is done responsibly and serves the public interest. We thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their leadership in making this first-of-its-kind proposal a reality.

Kristin Van Vleet, Cornell University's vice president for research and innovation, said Cornell University is honored to host today's event. The event brings together academic research and government leaders from across New York State to Cornell Tech to celebrate Empire AI, a historic investment in research resources. To benefit society and do the greatest good. Researchers at Cornell University are already adapting AI to some of the most pressing problems facing the world today, from agriculture and nutrition to policy and health care. By establishing a shared academic research computing facility, Empire AI will enable Cornell University and other leading academic institutions to use cutting-edge AI tools to drive innovation and discovery in New York State, in a responsible and purpose-driven manner. Enables you to pursue research in kata.

Greg Morissette, Cornell Polytechnic Vice President, said Empire AI will provide university researchers with an unprecedented resource to explore many opportunities that currently must be left to industry to explore. Ta. And industry doesn't necessarily have the same incentives for fairness, accountability, and transparency as academic researchers. We thank Governor Hochul for his leadership in championing the Empire AI Consortium, which fosters new jobs, new knowledge, economic growth, and creates an environment conducive to long-term success in the technology sector. The Empire AI consortium is transformational for Cornell Tech, and we are excited to be a part of this exciting development for New York State.

“With the passage of Empire AI, Governor Hochul has put New York State on the map as a leader in a new frontier of responsible AI innovation,” said Joshua Blumberg, interim president of the State University of New York Graduate Center. I am excited to be a part of this new chapter for our state and look forward to collaborating with our academic consortium partners to pursue AI research and development for the public good while building safer and more just communities. I'm doing it. ”

Ram Ramasubramanian, SUNY System Chancellor and Research Foundation Director He said he was standing. To reveal the benefits of artificial intelligence. For researchers across SUNY, and for higher education across the state, this is a great opportunity to be part of the Empire AI consortium, and it's an honor and opportunity to represent the SUNY system and be at its heart. Innovation.

“At Stony Brook University, we are excited to share this moment and are proud to join Empire AI as a partner,” said Andrew Singer, dean of Stony Brook University’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, State University of New York. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and her vision to position new technologies.” York as a national leader. The rapid growth of AI systems will continue to have a profound impact on all aspects of society, from education and healthcare to the way we do business and live our lives. This vital investment and historic legislation opens the door to statewide collaboration that fosters research, fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, and continues to build New York's economy. ”

“For 40 years, the University at Buffalo has broken ground in the field of artificial intelligence, establishing UB as a nationally and internationally recognized leader in this field,” said Venu Govindaraj, State University of New York at Buffalo's vice president for research and economic development. ” he said. Building on this influential legacy as the home of Empire AI, we are working with Governor Hochul, the State University of New York, our colleagues at the State University of New York, private research universities, and our philanthropic partners to harness the power of artificial intelligence. I look forward to using it for the public good. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your bold vision for New York State. We are honored and ready to serve as Empire AI's home base and help position New York State at the forefront of his AI revolution.

“Empire AI is an advanced technology that New York State needs to leverage the vast diversity of AI expertise across public and private universities,” said Kesh Kesavadas, vice president for research and economic development at Albany University in New York. This is the approach that Governor Hochul and the Legislature should take.” At UAlbany, we are leveraging AI to help New York tackle important challenges related to climate change and weather prediction, next-generation semiconductor design, and to ensure new AI systems are developed responsibly. public interest.

Bhagat Samakia, vice president for research at Binghamton University and State University of New York, said Binghamton University sees great potential in this initiative. Our researchers want to contribute to research that harnesses the power of AI to benefit society. Access to this type of computing power will facilitate research and scholarship across many fields of critical importance to human health and national security.

