



In December 2020, the European Commission (EC) conditionally approved the $2.1 billion merger between Google and Fitbit after a second stage investigation. Google and Fitbit had limited horizontal overlap in their activities because Fitbit was a small player in the rapidly growing smartwatch space and Google did not sell smartwatches.

The investigation by the EC and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) focused on theories of harm related to vertical seizures and the collection of personal data that Google may collect and use for advertising and other purposes. . In particular, the EC expressed concern that Google could restrict competitors' access to the Fitbits Web Application Programming Interface, which could harm startups in the growing digital healthcare space. Similarly, Google could eliminate competing smartwatch manufacturers by making them less interoperable with smartphones that run on Google's Android operating system.

Compass Lexecon provided financial advice to Google during merger proceedings before various competition authorities, including the European Commission, the US Department of Justice, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the Canadian Competition Bureau, and the Japan Fair Trade Commission. provided. Considering concerns about the data side of transactions, we conducted his 4-V (type, volume, velocity, value) analysis of Fitbit data. Our European and US teams collaborated on a quantitative analysis to assess the incentives for consolidators to exclude competing smartwatch vendors through reduced interoperability with Android. This vertical mathematical analysis has been the focus of multiple submissions to competition authorities, and the US team has held several meetings with the US Department of Justice and the ACCC to address regulators' concerns regarding this potential theory of harm. led. We also made economic arguments in response to the Complainants' submissions against the Agreement.

The Compass Lexecons European team includes Thilo Klein, Miguel de la Mano, Christopher Milde, Tom Bowman, Manuel Zanoni, Rebecca Reichert, Tim Ciesla, Tara Ghobadian, Tianyu Chen, Tehi Toronen was included and worked closely with the CL US team, including Andres Lerner. Emmett Dacey, Joshua Waller, Janine Wimmer, Michael Saber, Steve Stannis. The team includes Google attorneys from various jurisdictions, including Robert Snelders, Elaine Ewing, Leah Brannon, Christian Fischeder, Paul Stewart, and Connor Opedebeek Wilson of Cleary Gottlieb. worked closely with. Darren Tucker of Vinson & Elkins. Wayne Leach of King & Wood Malsons. Elisa Carney of Davis; Kaori Yamada of Freshfields Bruckhaus Derringer.

